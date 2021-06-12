BWW Review: A LOVE OFFERING at Des Moines Playhouse And Pyramid Theatre Company

Jackie Schmillen as Josie

Courageous Fire as Miss Georgia

Mark Pullen as Mr. Turner

Heaven Booker as T'wana

Sean Kanuso as Stewart

Photo by Brent Isenberger.

On March 14, when I was sitting at Des Moines Playhouse watching their production of "Singin' in the Rain," I had no idea what was about to come. Iowa had just had its first case of Covid19 just a few short weeks prior. That evening an email came out that the production was being postponed. What came next was a nightmare, fifteen months without seeing a live show in a theatre. The Playhouse has been able to find a way to make live performances work this last year, but I needed to be comfortable going to the theatre.

As theatres are preparing to open up again, I found it fitting that the first theatre I go back to was the last theatre I was at. What made this evening even more special was that the Playhouse partnered with Pyramid Theatre Company. This was exciting because I had just seen my first two Pyramid shows the summer before the pandemic and was looking forward to seeing them last summer. With this partnership, they presented Jonathan Norton's "A Love Offering."

"A Love Offering" tells the story of T'wana Jepson, a nurse's aide, who is on the rotating list of nurse's aides who are helping Mr. Turner as his Alzheimer's deteriorates. Before the start of the play, two significant events happen, the first being that T'wana is bit by Mr. Turner, and the other being the broach of Mr. Turner's wife goes missing. At the start of the play, Mr. Turner's son Stewart gives T'wana $500 to help with medical expenses from the bite, but we soon find out the real intentions of giving her the money. His sister Josie tells her that they have recordings of everything in the room, including an incriminating video that looks like T'wana's work mom Miss Georgia stealing the broach. To find out what happens, you will have to either go to the Playhouse to see this fantastic production or get a ticket for their final video-on-demand viewing on June 17.

Before we get too far into the review, I think it is important to touch on going back to the theatre. How was the experience? First, after over a year away, it felt like I was home. Whether it be a small community theatre or on Broadway, Theatre has always felt home to me. Second, The Playhouse has done a terrific job of putting in steps to mitigate the spread of Covid 19. The first thing you get the day of the show is an email reminding you if you are sick, then to stay at home, and they would refund your order. They also limited the time audience could come to the theatre to 30 minutes before showtime. These two steps gave me some comfort, knowing that steps were being taken before people stepped into the theatre.

When I walked into the theatre, there was a table with masks for any audience members who didn't have one and hand sanitizer stations throughout the building. To minimize the contact with people, they are not using tickets. When you get to the auditorium, they have a list of the seats audience members are assigned to. The seats are spread out so that there are at least 6 feet of space between parties. They also required everyone to wear a mask while in the theatre. I felt like every precaution had been taken to keep their audiences safe when attending performances.

Walking into the theatre, one of the first things you notice is the set onstage. Often at the Playhouse, the set is noticed, even on shows with minimal set, for how intricate it is. The first thing I noticed was the muted colors and simplicity of Erin I. Wegleitner's set. By keeping it simplistic, it allows the story happening on stage be the focus of the evening.

The set blended well with Angela Lampe's costume design and John G Pomeroy's lighting design. I appreciated how tightly lit the stage was and did a great job of only highlighting an area that the action was happening.

What interested me most about the show was that it was being co-directed by Katy Merriman and Tiffany Johnson, the artistic directors of Des Moines Playhouse and Pyramid Theatre Company, respectively. I truly enjoyed that while both directors have distinct voices, they brought their voices together to tell one story. Part of my favorite moments in the play were times where there was complete silence on stage. Thanks to the direction of these two, the story never stopped. One example of this was whenever we went back to Mr. Turner's room.

The lights never go all the way to black, so we see are shadows that help Mr. Turner get in and out of bed. I thought this was a really great addition to the play that let the audience know from the beginning how frail the character was.

As well as all the pieces fit together visually and emotionally on stage, the show wouldn't be complete without a strong cast who can tackle the material. The cast is led by Heaven Booker as T'wana, who does a great job of showing us the struggle of Mr. Turner gets excellent care, despite the things he may say to her, as well as the struggle of what to do when a person who is a work mother to her is accused of stealing. In addition, Courageous Fire as Miss Georgia gives a performance I won't soon forget. There are multiple times throughout the show where she reveals something about another character. It felt like she held those secrets until the other characters in the show push her to the point that the only thing that can happen is for them to come out. And each time one comes out, it shakes some of the other cast member's characters to the core. The show also features fantastic performances from Jacki Smullen as Josie, Sean Kanuso as Stewart, and Mark Pullen as the bedridden Mr. Turner.

If you've been waiting for the right moment to return to the theatre, I can't think of a better opportunity than "A Love Offering." This co-production between Pyramid Theatre Company and Des Moines Playhouse kept me at the edge of my seat as the show progressed. The technical elements, direction, and acting, each component of the show comes together to give the audience a fantastic performance and leave them something to think about after the show is over. The show continues at Des Moines Playhouse through June 20, with an opportunity to see the show virtually on Thursday, June 17, and a talkback with the cast and author after the performance on Friday, June 18.

To find out more about "A Love Offering" or to purchase tickets, visit A Love Offering - Des Moines Playhouse (dmplayhouse.com)

To find out more about Des Moines Playhouse, visit Home - Des Moines Playhouse (dmplayhouse.com)

To find out more about Pyramid Theatre Company, visit Pyramid Theatre Company

Review was written by DC Felton

Follow Broadwayworld for all the latest Des Moines Theatre News

Visit and like us on Twitter and Facebook @BWWDes Moines