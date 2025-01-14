Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

By: Jan. 14, 2025
Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards! 

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Denver Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Zachary Chiero/Dallas Padoven - CHICAGO - Merely Players

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Anthony Sirk - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Creede Repertory Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical
Amanda Berg Wilson - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Creede Repertory Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play
Christy Montour Larson - BASKERVILLE - Creede Repertory Theatre

Best Ensemble
THE MUSIC MAN - The Stampede troupe

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Brian Miller - THE ANDROID'S NEW SOUL - The Bug Theater

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Andrew Fischer - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Give 5 Productions

Best Musical
YOUNG FRANFENSTEIN - Creede Repertory Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical
Clark Destin Jones - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Give 5 Productions

Best Performer In A Play
Matt Bodo - THE BOOK OF WILL - Merely Players

Best Play
IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Creede Repertory Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Sydney Hagen - PRIMA'S GUIDE TO FUNERALS - Creede Repertory Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Cece Smith - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Give 5 productions

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Geoff Johnson - CHICAGO - Merely Players

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Conor Sheehan - THE TEMPEST - Merely Players

Favorite Local Theatre
Creede Repertory Theatre
 



