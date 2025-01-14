Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.

2024 BroadwayWorld Denver Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Zachary Chiero/Dallas Padoven - CHICAGO - Merely Players



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Anthony Sirk - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Creede Repertory Theatre



Best Direction Of A Musical

Amanda Berg Wilson - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Creede Repertory Theatre



Best Direction Of A Play

Christy Montour Larson - BASKERVILLE - Creede Repertory Theatre



Best Ensemble

THE MUSIC MAN - The Stampede troupe



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Brian Miller - THE ANDROID'S NEW SOUL - The Bug Theater



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Andrew Fischer - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Give 5 Productions



Best Musical

YOUNG FRANFENSTEIN - Creede Repertory Theatre



Best Performer In A Musical

Clark Destin Jones - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Give 5 Productions



Best Performer In A Play

Matt Bodo - THE BOOK OF WILL - Merely Players



Best Play

IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Creede Repertory Theatre



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Sydney Hagen - PRIMA'S GUIDE TO FUNERALS - Creede Repertory Theatre



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Cece Smith - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Give 5 productions



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Geoff Johnson - CHICAGO - Merely Players



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Conor Sheehan - THE TEMPEST - Merely Players



Favorite Local Theatre

Creede Repertory Theatre



Comments