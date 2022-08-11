WE HATE MOVIES is Coming to Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square This November

Founded in New York City, the We Hate Movies podcast uses bad movies, ranging from the tasteless to the tedious, as a jumping-off point for long-form conversations that include personal anecdotes, detailed trivia, and extensive criticisms.

Since 2010, the podcast has quickly become a cult sensation amongst the bad-movie podcast crowd, and has been praised in The AV Club, Splitsider, and numerous other online publications.

Hosted by comedians Andrew Jupin, Stephen Sajdak, Eric Szyszka, and Chris Cabin, We Hate Movies brings their own unique twist to the time-honored tradition of ragging on movies most people forget about.

Comedy Works is pleased to announce that We Hate Movies will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square:

Monday, November 14 / 8:00 PM / $25.00 GA & $50.00 VIP

Advance tickets available. Visit ComedyWorks.com