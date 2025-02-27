Video: First Look at the World Premiere of THE SUFFRAGETTE'S MURDER

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Watch a first look at The Suffragette’s Murder, a farcical who-done-it by Sandy Rustin (Clue, Broadway’s The Cottage). After becoming a runaway audience favorite at the 2023 Colorado New Play Summit, the play is making its highly anticipated world premiere at the Denver Center! See it now in performances at the Kilstrom Theatre.

On the morning of July 5, 1857, an eclectic group of tenants bustle about their Manhattan boarding house, arranging the final details of a clever scheme they hope to pull off in the name of the budding women’s suffrage movement.

As they prepare to host an important secret gathering, they receive an unexpected visit from a constable. One of the tenants has been murdered. The odd bunch must then band together in an elaborate ruse to throw the constable off their scent. His investigation, however, reveals much more than murder motives and rabble-rousing.

It becomes an examination of early American suffrage movements, the struggle to define “a woman’s place,” and the political systems that have historically sought to snuff out feminist voices.

The Suffragette’s Murder features Megan Hill (The Ants, Geffen Playhouse) as Mrs. Alma Mayhew, Gareth Saxe (Hotter Than Egypt, DCPA) as Mr. Archibald Orton, Matthew Boston (The Lehman Trilogy, DCPA) as Mr. Albert Mayhew, Rowan Vickers (TINA: The Tina Turner Musical, First National Tour) as Mr. Leopold Albright, Linda Mugleston (Sweeney Todd, DCPA) as Mrs. Miriam Adams, Annie Abramczyk (falcon girls, Yale Repertory Theatre) as Miss Mabel Adams, Curtis Wiley (Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations, Broadway) as Mr. Tennyson Jennings, Kevin Isola (Brooklyn Boy, Broadway) as Constable, Diana Dresser (Anna Karenina, DCPA) as Mrs. Alma Mayhew/Mrs. Miriam Adams Understudy, Mike Peebler ("Yellowstone” on Paramount) as Mr. Archibald Orton/Mr. Leopold Albright/Constable Understudy, E. Clayton Cornelious (Ain’t Too Proud, National Tour) as Mr. Tennyson Jennings Understudy, and Chloe McLeod (A Christmas Carol, DCPA) as Mrs. Miriam Adams/Miss Mabel Adams Understudy.

