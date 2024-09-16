Theatre Aspen to Present Six New Works at SOLO FLIGHTS FESTIVAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theatre Aspen revealed the six newworks selected for the fifth annual Solo Flights Festival to be held from September 5-11 at Theatre Aspen’s Hurst Theatre, along with a special presentation of The Seadog Theater Company production of Mitch Albom’s

Tuesdays with Morrie by Jeffrey Hatcher and Mitch Albom, based on the book by Mitch Albom, starring Tony Award winner Len Cariou and Christopher J. Domig.

“Our fifth annual Solo Flights is an exciting conclusion to our 2024 Summer

Season. We’re thrilled to feature six terrific new projects and the iconic Tuesdays with Morrie will wrap up one of our best seasons ever,” said Producing Director of

Theatre Aspen Jed Bernstein. This year’s Solo Flights Festival will feature six new works, all receiving early developmental support from Theatre Aspen including:

The Binding of Lilly

Thursday, September 5 at 4 PM; Saturday, September 7 at 7 PM

Written by Joseph Dougherty

Directed by Emily Maltby

Starring Oona Laurence

Frankly, the world and the people in it have so far been a disappointment to young Lilly. Clever, observant, and trying not to be cynical, mid- westerner Lilly has tumbled into the job of nanny for the two “socially unstructured” children of an affluent Los Angeles couple. We join Lilly on her journey to make sense of her own complicated beginnings and the potentially dangerous indulgences she encounters in sunny California.

Long Drive Home

Thursday, September 5 at 7 PM; Saturday, September 7 at 4 PM

Written by Stephen Kaplan

Directed by Hannah Ryan

Based on the New York Times bestseller, Long Drive Home tells the compelling story of a devoted father whose perfect life is shattered by a single, fleeting error.

The Great Thirst

Friday, September 6 at 4 PM; Monday, September 9 at 7 PM

Written by and Starring Justin Tranter

Directed by Niegel Smith

A post-apocalyptic alt-pop musical. Golden Globe and Grammy nominated hitmaker Justin Tranter plays Queen Frank, the witty, vulgar, and flamboyant leader of a Southern California water mafia in the not-so- distant future. Through soaring pop songs and a drag queen's sharp tongue, Queen Frank immerses you in the story of a family trying to do more than survive a very thirsty new world.

From Kabul With Love

Sunday, September 8 at 4 PM; Tuesday, September 10 at 7 PM

Written by Safi Rauf and Sammi Cannold

Starring Safi Rauf and Sammi Cannold

Directed by Sammi Cannold

In December of 2021, Afghan-American humanitarian Safi Rauf was taken hostage by the Taliban and held captive in a high security prison in Kabul for 105 days. Stateside, his Jewish-American girlfriend Sammi and his devout Muslim family—who did not accept the relationship—had to find a way to work together to get Safi out. In this profound and gripping autobiographical journey across continents, love defies the boundaries of captivity, cultural differences, and political turmoil.

Sugarbelly and Other Tales My Father Told Me

Sunday, September 8 at 7 PM; Tuesday, September 10 at 4 PM

Written by and Starring Guy Davis

Directed by Dean Irby

Part tall tale, part Medicine Show, part mystery, Sugarbelly is drawn from the stories that the late Ossie Davis told his son, Guy Davis. Grammy- nominated Davis breathes life through song into a bygone way of life, which is resurrected by his field hollers and songs. Performed in Guy’s inimitable style, Sugarbelly promises to be a unique and deeply

satisfying evening of theatre.

Touch

Monday, September 9 at 4 PM; Wednesday, September 11 at 7 PM

Written by Kenny Finkle

Directed by Jonathan Silverstein

Starring Anthony Rapp

Touch is a one-person play that follows Sydney Blatter, a gay, middle aged, middle school theater teacher. When he encounters a former student after a panic attack on the subway, Sydney's life takes an unexpected turn, forcing him to confront his ambitious past and his

unfulfilled present.

Solo Flights single tickets and passes are available for purchase now. Matinee performances are “Pay What You Can” starting at just $10 (only available by

calling or visiting the box office). The schedule for Solo Flights is subject to change, please visit TheatreAspen.org for the most up-to-date information. Purchase at TheatreAspen.org, or call (970) 300-4474 or visit the Box Office (M-

F 10-4 PM) at the Hurst Theatre.

In addition to the performances, Solo Flights features signature events including

talkbacks, creative discussions, and special receptions.

Comments