Theatre Aspen Announces Holiday Cabaret Series This December

Theatre Aspen (Jed Bernstein, Producing Director) announced today that for the first time ever, the popular Theatre Aspen Cabaret Series will return this winter with a very special Holiday edition, perfect for families, for four public performances only, December 15 - 19, 2019.

Following a successful expanded summer Cabaret lineup, the newly created Holiday Cabaret Series will feature specially-created evenings of ensemble and solo numbers around the piano and will play at varying locations in downtown Aspen and Snowmass. The venues and performances change every night, but each evening is always accompanied by a pre-show dinner.

"What better place to spend the holidays than Aspen?," said Bernstein. "The entire Theatre Aspen family is ecstatic to be presenting these cabarets during the magical wintertime season for the first time. We hope to create a new holiday tradition for all those who attend."

The Cabaret company, including Aspen locals and artists from across the country, will include Nikki Boxer, an Aspen native for many years most recently seen in Theatre Aspen's Cabaret and Les Misérables; Jonathan Gomolka, direct from his appearance in this summer's production of Guys & Dolls; Sheryl McCallum, a Denver native making her Theatre Aspen debut; and Sally Swallow, a new full-time Aspen resident. The series will be directed by Abbey O'Brien, whose Broadway credits include Waitress and Jagged Little Pill and music directed by Bob Finnie, a Roaring Fork Valley stalwart, with stage management by Taylor Marun, who returns after her first summer with Theatre Aspen this year.

The 2019 Holiday Cabaret Series will include four public performances at the following dates and locations:

Sunday, December 15 at 7:00 PM | Caribou Club (411 E Hopkins Ave., Aspen)

Tuesday, December 17 at 7:00 PM | Casa Tua (403 S Galena St., Aspen)

Wednesday, December 18 at 7:00 PM | Pinon's (105 S Mill St., Aspen)

Thursday, December 19 at 7:30 PM | Viceroy Snowmass (130 Wood Rd., Snowmass Village)

Reservations can be made directly with each venue, prices vary by location but average $150 a seat for dinner and a show. A complete list of locations, and reservation contact information, can be found at: TheatreAspen.org/holiday-cabaret-series

The 2019 Theatre Aspen Fall Season is sponsored by Chuck Wall and Nancy Wall. The 2019 Theatre Aspen Holiday Cabaret Series is presented in part by Jeff Grinspoon & Jon Foley and Robin Smith.





Related Articles Shows View More Denver Stories

More Hot Stories For You