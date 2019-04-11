Theatre Aspen Announces Complete Casting And Creative Teams For 2019 Summer Season

Theatre Aspen (Jed Bernstein, Producing Director) announced today the complete casts and creative teams for the company's 36th Season, which includes the Tony Award-winning musical Guys & Dolls, the smash-hit musical Little Shop of Horrors, and the Tony-winning play God of Carnage, as well as additional programming and special events for the summer. This season, loaded with talent from Broadway, national tours, and training programs from across the country, promises to provide one not-to-be-missed event after another. The 2019 Theatre Aspen main-stage season runs June 21st through August 17th at the Hurst Theatre in Rio Grande Park.

Season passes, which enable audience members to enjoy all summer productions with special benefits, ago on sale Monday, April 15 and can be purchased online at TheatreAspen.org or by phone at 970.925.9313. Supplies are limited. Single tickets will be available Wednesday, May 8th.

"One of the most distinctive things about Theatre Aspen is its ability to provide a home to so many artists, on and off-stage. In this packed and exciting 2019 season, we are delighted to be welcoming so many alumni back to the Hurst Theatre," said Bernstein.

The 2019 Theatre Aspen company of actors includes Travis Anderson (Guys and Dolls: Angie The Ox; Little Shop of Horrors: Wino #1/Puppeteer) Heather Botts (Guys and Dolls: Sarah Brown; Cabaret Series), Kevin Michael Buckley (Guys and Dolls: Calvin, Havana Waiter; Cabaret Series), Galyana Castillo (Guys and Dolls: General Cartwright; Little Shop of Horrors: Crystal), Christian Conn (God of Carnage: Alan), Jon Cooper (Guys and Dolls: Benny Southstreet; Cabaret Series), Ray DeMattis (Guys and Dolls: Arvide; Little Shop of Horrors: Mr. Mushnik), Robert Ellis (Guys and Dolls: Seldome Seen Kid; Cabaret Series), Rosharra Francis (Guys and Dolls: Hot Box Girl; Little Shop of Horrors: Ronette), Jonathan Gomolka (Guys and Dolls: Harry The Horse; Cabaret Series), Dion Greer (Guys and Dolls: Nicely, Nicely; Little Shop of Horrors: Audrey II), Joan Hess (God of Carnage: Veronica), Torsten Hillhouse (God of Carnage: Michael), Alisha Jury (Guys and Dolls: Hot Box Girl; Little Shop of Horrors: Chiffon), Julie Kavanaugh (Guys and Dolls: Adelaide; Little Shop of Horrors: Audrey), Nevada Koenig (Guys and Dolls: Hot Box Girl; Cabaret Series), Christopher Carter Minor (Guys and Dolls: Lt. Branigan; Cabaret Series), Tony Roach (Guys and Dolls: Sky Masterson; Little Shop of Horrors: Orin), Alice Sherman (God of Carnage: Annette), Blakely Slaybaugh (Guys and Dolls: Nathan Detroit; Cabaret Series), and Blake Stadnik (Guys and Dolls: Rusty Charlie, Joey Biltmore; Little Shop of Horrors: Seymour).

As previously announced, Abe Burrows', Jo Swerling's, and Frank Loesser's Guys and Dolls (June 21 - August 17) kicks off the summer production slate, directed by Tony Award nominee Hunter Foster, who returns to Theatre Aspen for his second summer, and choreographed by Lisa Shriver (1st Season), with a creative team that includes Eric Alsford (Music Director; 6th Season), David Arsenault (Scenic Designer; 1st Season), Nikki Moody (Costume Designer; 2nd Season), Aaron Spivey (Lighting Designer; 1st Season), David Thomas (Sound Designer; 12th Season), and Jared Janas (Hair & Wig Designer; 2nd Season).

Carbonell Award winner Mark Martino returns to Theatre Aspen for a remarkable eleventh time to direct and choreograph a newly reimagined production of Little Shop of Horrors (July 11 - August 17), by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken, alongside Elise Kinnon (Associate Director and Co-Choreographer; 6th Season) and a creative team that includes Eric Alsford (Music Director), Markas Henry (Scenic Designer; 2nd Season), Kevin Brainerd (Costume Designer; 8th Season), Aaron Spivey (Lighting Designer), David Thomas (Sound Designer), and Diana Ben-Kiki (Hair & Wig Designer; 4th Season).

Rounding out the main-stage season is Yasmina Reza's play God of Carnage (July 17 - August 3), directed Karen Azenberg, Artistic Director of the Pioneer Theatre Company, in her first summer at Theatre Aspen. The creative team for God of Carnage includes Markas Henry (Scenic Designer), Kevin Brainerd (Costume Designer), Aaron Spivey (Lighting Design), and David Thomas (Sound Designer).

Additionally, Theatre Aspen Education's Summer Conservatory Program will present a limited-engagement student production of The Wizard of Oz (July 25 - August 10) on the main-stage, directed and choreographed by Elise Kinnon and designed by the 2019 Theatre Aspen Apprentices.

Complementing this year's main-stage presentations, the season will also feature several special events throughout the summer, including a Season Sneak Peek on Sunday, June 16 at the Hurst Theatre; the return of the Theatre Aspen Cabaret Series, now expanded by popular demand to three dates: June 30 (Caribou Club),





Related Articles Shows View More Denver Stories

More Hot Stories For You