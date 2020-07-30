Theatre Aspen Adds Additional Performances of MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS, and Beth Malone Will Reprise Concert

Theatre Aspen has added additional performances to its "One For All" season.

Beth Melone will reprise her show, which debuted on July 27, next week. The show will take place at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 4, at the Hurst Theatre.

In additional, the company has added two additional performances of "Meet Me In St. Louis: A Live Radio Play." The new performances will take place at 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 16.

These shows are added to the previously announced August 13-15 run of "Meet Me in St. Louis," the Celebrity Concert Series and the Summer Cabaret Series.

This production of Meet Me in St. Louis is a brand new initiative in a classic style - an old-fashioned radio play, complete with onstage sound effects and the songs you love from the romantic movie-musical classic, Meet Me in St Louis.

The show features tunes like "The Trolley Song," "The Boy Next Door," and "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas."

Tickets for all events are now on sale and can be purchased at TheatreAspen.org or by calling the box office at 970-300-4474.

Shows View More Denver Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You