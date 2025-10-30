The Lone Tree Symphony Orchestra Performs LET IT GLOW at the Lone Tree Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Lone Tree Symphony Orchestra will perform “Let It Glow” on Saturday, December 6 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, December 7 at 2:30 p.m. at the Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree, CO 80124. Celebrate the magic of the season with a dazzling holiday concert full of sparkling melodies and festive cheer! Tickets are $22 - $32 / $10 Child 12 and under.

The orchestra will light up the stage with a special performance of Music from Frozen, and other classic holiday tunes, including The Bells of Christmas, Peter Jaffe’s Symp-Hanukkah along with the enchanting Waltz of the Flowers from The Nutcracker. Keep an eye out for a special visitor from up North, who’s sure to bring extra cheer and joy to the festivities!

Jacinda M. Bouton has been the Principal Conductor and Music Director of the Lone Tree Symphony Orchestra since its premier in 2000. She is also the Music Director of the Denver Concert Band, has served as guest conductor of the Denver Municipal Band, and is an active conductor, clinician and adjudicator throughout the Rocky Mountain Region. Jacinda feels fortunate to have conducted these ensembles in over thirty guest artist concerts with members of the Colorado Symphony, the Philadelphia Orchestra, and many other nationally and internationally renowned soloists.