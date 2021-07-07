The Russian Ballet Theatre Will Bring SWAN LAKE to Colorado Springs in March

The Russian Ballet Theatre will present a breathtaking new production of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake at the Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts on March 25 among 52 cities across the United States, including Newark, Minneapolis, Memphis, Dallas, San Antonio, Houston, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

It is all of the splendor which has mesmerized ballet audiences for over a century, plus a bit more. It delights with new as well as time-honored Russian traditions. Gorgeous detailed hand-painted sets and added choreography accent the production. Radiant costumes following designs originally envisioned by the great theater masters enlighten further.

Choreographer Nadezhda Kalinina (Mariinsky Theatre, Omsk State Music Theatre, Teatro Lirico) lovingly retouches the oldest St. Petersburg version of the ballet. With a new prologue, she offers an explanation for the wrath of evil sorcerer Rothbart, undoubtedly leaving the audience flushed with emotion.

Equally fascinating is the work of young, accomplished designer Sergei Novikov (Mariinsky Theatre, Omsk State Music Theatre, St. Petersburg State Music Hall Theatre) who has perfected not only exquisite new sets but also 150 gorgeous costumes that bring fresh representation to this timeless ballet.

Irina Strukova's grand artistry perfects this already magnificent production. Award-winning Strukova, known for her film makeup creations ( Netflix, HBO, Crazy Rich Asians), has created hair designs and special effects makeup, that together with the dazzling costumes, further enlighten this whimsical fantasy.

For more information visit RBT official website: www.russianballettheatre.com

Tickets are on sale soon, from http://www.pikespeakcenter.com/events/detail/swan-lake-1.