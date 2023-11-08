The Rocky Mountain Stocking Stuffers 'Home For The Holidays' Comes to Lakewood Cultural Center With Special Guest Randy Chavez

Performances are December 2 and 3.

Nov. 08, 2023

The Rocky Mountain Stocking Stuffers 'Home For The Holidays' Comes to Lakewood Cultural Center With Special Guest Randy Chavez

An all-star lineup of the Rocky Mountain region's premier bluegrass, country and folk musicians return to the Lakewood Cultural Center at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 2, and 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 3 to share “Home for the Holidays,” a new show of Americana music filled with gorgeous vocals, thrilling instrumentals and holiday joy.

Perennial favorites, The Rocky Mountain Stocking Stuffers have become a Lakewood Cultural Center tradition led by outstanding Colorado acoustic musicians including Jon Chandler, acclaimed Western musician and songwriter; multi-instrumentalist Ernie Martinez, 2018 Western Music Association Instrumentalist of the Year; and Mary Huckins of Dakota Blonde. The 10-piece band is unlike anything you have ever heard as it entertains with a spectacular collection of traditional holiday favorites and original music with a generous dose of humor. This year, the performance features special guest, Randy Chavez, founding member of crowd favorite, Opie Gone Bad.

The Rocky Mountain Stocking Stuffers put on a rollicking show, culminating with a seven-minute “The Night Before Christmas” that explores each nuance of the bluegrass genre. Plus, a special rendition of the holiday classic “I Want My Daddy Back,” an original composition by Jon Chandler and former band leader, Timothy P. Irvin.

This holiday season Lakewood Cultural Center Presents offers three new holiday productions. Purchase tickets for Kat Edmonson-Holiday Swingin', The Rocky Mountain Stocking Stuffers, or The Queen's Cartoonists-Holiday Hurrah: Yule Love It!  Tickets start at $25 and are on sale now at 303-987-7845, Lakewood.org/LCCPresents or the Lakewood Cultural Center Box Office, 470 S. Allison Parkway (Wadsworth and West Alameda Avenue). 






