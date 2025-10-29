The Catamounts Presents A TOWN CALLED HARRIS Through November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Catamounts in collaboration with the City of Westminster Parks, Recreation, and Libraries will present A Town Called Harris by Colorado playwright Jessica Austgen.

Using the historic DeSpain Schoolhouse as its theatrical playground, the company's latest offering is a comic immersive romp that is part Agatha Christie and part Scooby Doo.

In their show within a show, the Westminster Junior Historical Society invites audiences to their production of A Town Called Harris, a retelling of the moment in history when their town changed its name from Harris to Westminster. But when the power goes out, mysterious happenings threaten to derail their production and reveal darker stories of the historic DeSpain Schoolhouse.

Performances will take place from October 23 to November 15, 2025 at DeSpain Schoolhouse.

Sponsored tickets are available for those who require financial assistance. For more information, please email thecatamounts@gmail.com