The Arvada Center Reimagines Disney’s FROZEN for the Stage This Holiday Season

The Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities will bring Disney’s hit movie Frozen to life on stage this holiday season with a brand-new theatrical reimagining. Directed by Kenny Moten, Disney’s Frozen opens November 21 in the Main Stage Theatre, offering a family-friendly production filled with magic, surprises, and unforgettable songs including “Let It Go” and “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?”

The production is underwritten by Diana and Mike Kinsey and Karen and Jack Berryhill. The 2025–2026 Theatre Season Presenting Sponsor is Intermountain Health. Lynne Collins serves as the Arvada Center’s Artistic Director.

“Frozen gives us the chance to take something beloved and make it feel alive in this moment,” said director Kenny Moten. “What we have created is rich in craft and imagination, shaped by artists who care deeply about the work and the people it touches. It reflects what we strive for at the Arvada Center—creating theatre that moves people, sparks curiosity, and reminds us of the power of connection.”

The production features choreography by Taeler Cyrus and music direction by Alec Steinhorn. The cast includes Anne Terze-Schwarz as Elsa (last seen in Waitress), along with EJ Dohring, Jennasea Pearce, and Patric Case.

Accessibility and Tickets

The Arvada Center offers multiple accessibility accommodations for this production, including ASL-interpreted performances on December 4 (7:00 PM) and December 14 (1:00 PM), and Audio Described performances on December 10 (1:00 PM), December 13 (7:00 PM), and December 17 (1:00 PM).

Tickets start at $62, with children’s tickets 35% off. The show is recommended for ages 4 and up.

For tickets and more information, visit the production webpage at arvadacenter.org or contact the box office at info@arvadacenter.org or 720-898-7200.