Telluride Bluegrass Festival Announces New Additions to Lineup

Telluride Bluegrass, a bucket list festival for artists and music fans alike, is pleased to announce the final two artist additions to its already stacked 49th annual festival lineup which takes place June 16-19 in Telluride, Colorado: Elephant Revival will perform on Saturday and Sihasin featuring Jones Benally will perform on Friday.

Previously announced artists include:

Thursday, June 16: Tenacious D, Bela Fleck's My Bluegrass Heart with Michael Cleveland, Sierra Hull, Justin Moses, Mark Schatz, and Bryan Sutton, Watchouse, Aiofe O'Donovan, Peter Rowan's Bluegrass Band, AJ Lee & Blue Summit, Chris Thile

Friday, June 17: Greensky Bluegrass, Tyler Childers, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, The Lil Smokies, Tim O'Brien Band, Rising Appalachia, Kitchen Dwellers

Saturday, June 18: The Infamous Stringdusters, Sam Bush Band, Punch Brothers, The Jerry Douglas Band, Le Vent Du Nord, Big Richard

Sunday, June 19: Phil Lesh and Friends, The Turnpike Troubadours, Telluride House Band (featuring Sam Bush, Bela Fleck, Jerry Douglas, Edgar Meyer, Bryan Sutton, and Stuart Duncan), Rhiannon Giddens with Frencesco Turrisi, The Duhks, Twisted Pine, Drepung Loseling Monks of the Mystical Arts of Tibet, and the TBA band contest finalists

Tickets for this year's festival are sold out. For more information, please visit bluegrass.com/telluride. To apply for a media pass, please click here.

About Telluride Bluegrass: Founded in 1974 and occurring annually during the summer solstice, Telluride Bluegrass has been inviting music fans to the historic mining town in the San Juan Mountains of southwestern Colorado for 4 days of adventurous acoustic music in the stunning Telluride box canyon for 49 years.

Since its early years, the unique genre of "Telluride Bluegrass" has embraced a diverse family of artists including Sam Bush, Robert Plant, Mumford & Sons, Brandi Carlile, Norah Jones, Jason Mraz, Greensky Bluegrass, Emmylou Harris, and many of the world's most virtuosic acoustic instrumentalists - many of whom have returned to the festival for 25+ years. With music on the main stage, intimate workshop performances at Elks Park, late-night indoor NightGrass concerts, and pickin' in campgrounds and condos 'til dawn, Telluride Bluegrass is the "granddaddy of the modern festival circuit" (Relix). Telluride Bluegrass is presented and produced by Planet Bluegrass.