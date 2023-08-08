THUNDERBOOGIE Comes To Fox Theatre This October

Based out of Boulder Colorado, Thunderboogie is the bass led, jazz fusion brainchild of Jake Downey.

By: Aug. 08, 2023

THUNDERBOOGIE Comes To Fox Theatre This October

Thunderboogie comes to Fox Theatre with People In Between, Cellar Smeller on Thursday, October 26, 2023.

Based out of Boulder Colorado, Thunderboogie is the bass led, jazz fusion brainchild of Jake Downey.

Originally started as a solo project, Thunderboogie has gone through many iterations before solidifying into its final form today. The writing has always been eclectic, blending sounds of jazz, prog, funk, classical, soul, psychedelic and anything else they draw inspiration from.

Renowned for their theatrical live performances, Thunderboogie delivers unique shows every time they play that keep audiences wondering what will come next.




