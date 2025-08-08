THE MOUSETRAP Kicks Off Arvada Center’s 50th Theatre Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Arvada Center for the Arts & Humanities will launch its 50th theatre season with The Mousetrap, Agatha Christie’s record-breaking whodunit that has been running continuously since 1952.

The company’s 2014 staging holds the record for highest attendance in its Black Box Theatre, but this fall the mystery will move to the Main Stage Theatre for an expanded production directed by Artistic Director Lynne Collins. Performances will run September 5 through October 12, 2025. This production is underwritten by Diana and Mike Kinsey, with Intermountain Health as the 2025–2026 Theatre Season Presenting Sponsor.

“No one crafts a mystery like the great Agatha Christie, and The Mousetrap is one of her finest creations,” says Collins. “It has all of the brilliant plot twists, red herrings, and engaging characters that have allowed her to remain the Queen of Crime for more than a century.”

The production will feature scenic design by Brian Mallgrave and costume design by Linda Morken, with performances by Annie Barbour, Rodney Lizcano, Emma Messenger, and Gareth Saxe. Accessibility accommodations will include the Arvada Center’s first all-ages Main Stage Theatre sensory-friendly performance on September 18 at 1:00 p.m., two performances with American Sign Language interpretation on September 18 at 7:30 p.m. and September 28 at 2:00 p.m., and audio described performances with touch tours beforehand on September 17 and September 24, both at 1:00 p.m. Additional accessibility information is available through the Arvada Center’s box office.

Tickets start at $58 and are available at arvadacenter.org/events/the-mousetrap.