TETON GRAVITY RESEARCH: MAGIC HOUR Comes to the Boulder Theatre in October

TGR is returning to the Boulder Theater for the winter kick-off celebration of the year! Join us on October 6th to get hyped for winter with our new feature length ski and snowboard film, Magic Hour, premiering on the big-screen!

Whether you attend the family-friendly early show or party with us at the late show, you're in for a great night! We'll have prize giveaways from TGR, YETI, Sierra Nevada, Ikon Pass, Atomic, Volkl, Mammut, Tincup Whiskey and more. Plus, everyone in attendance will have a chance at the tour grand prizes, including a trip to TGR's hometown Jackson Hole Mountain Resort.

Tickets available at Boulder Theater Box Office, by phone at (303)-786-7030 or online at bouldertheater.com.