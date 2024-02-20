Straight No Chaser Comes To Chautauqua Auditorium In July

RIAA-certified Gold a cappella group Straight No Chaser will time travel three decades this summer, bringing their newest tour, “Straight No Chaser Summer: The 90s” across the United States. Tickets for most dates go on-sale this Friday, February 23.

STRAIGHT NO CHASER

SUMMER: THE 90'S

CHAUTAUQUA AUDITORIUM

Saturday, July 20, 2024

Doors: 6:30 pm | Show: 7:30 pm

Tickets on sale on Friday, February 23 at 10am HERE

“Straight No Chaser Summer: The 90s” kicks off Saturday, July 13 at the Mountain Winery in Saratoga, CA and runs through Sunday, August 11th at the American Music Theatre in Lancaster, PA.

Straight No Chaser has recruited 90s idols as special guests on several of the tour dates – Lisa Loeb, whose song “Stay (I Missed You)” from the soundtrack to the iconic 90s film Reality Bites celebrates its 30th anniversary this year will join on six dates, and boy band O-Town who rose to prominence at the conclusion of the millennium, will join on four dates with an additional special appearance by Chris Kirkpatrick (*NSYNC).

“Our group initially came together in the 90s while we were in college,” said Straight No Chaser member, Walter Chase. “For that reason and so many others, it's a very special time period for us. We're so excited to breathe new life into these classic songs that will remind our fans where they were 30 years ago, and maybe even introduce a new generation to why the 90s was such a memorable decade.”