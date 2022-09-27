Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Performances are September 29 – October 1.

Sep. 27, 2022  

Steve Trevino Comes to Comedy Works Landmark This Week

Steve Treviño is fast becoming one of the country's hottest comics and the new voice for the 21st century Mexican American. Finding his way from a Hispanic upbringing in a small South Texas town to living his dream in Hollywood, has infused Treviño's comedy with a "TEX-MEX" sensibility, yet as a performer he has a uniquely American voice that transcends anything about ethnicity, making him universally relatable.

Outside of being a national headliner, Treviño has made memorable appearances on The Late Late Show, Comics Unleashed, and BET's Comicview, among others. He also wrote on Mind of Mencia and produced and wrote on rapper Pit Bull's La Esquina.

In his latest special, Til Death, America's favorite husband, Steve Treviño gives us a bitingly honest take on the day-to-day joy of marriage, kids, and living life with your best friend.

Treviño landed in the Nielsen Top 20, with his first Showtime comedy special, titled Grandpa Joe's Son. His second comedy special, titled Relatable, aired on Netflix.

Comedy Works has announced that Steve Treviño will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark:

Thursday, September 29 / 7:30 PM / $25.00

Friday, September 30 / 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $35.00

Saturday, October 1 / 7:15 & 9:45 PM / $35.00


