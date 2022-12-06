Sarah Silverman Kicks Off Tour At Comedy Works Larimer Square, January 20 & 21

Comedy Works has announced that Sarah Silverman will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square: Tickets on sale Friday December 9 at 10 AM

Today, two-time Emmy Award-winning comedian, actor, writer, and producer Sarah Silverman announced her upcoming 2023 tour run hitting fourteen cities across the US next year.

Sarah Silverman: Grow Some Lips will kick off on Friday, January 20th in Denver, CO with back to back nights at Comedy Works Downtown before making stops across North America in Irvine, Atlantic City, Chicago, San Francisco, New York, and more.

TICKETS: Tickets go on sale starting Friday, December 9th at 10am local time. Please follow Sarah on Instagram or other social media channels for more information and tour updates.

Sarah Silverman is a two-time Emmy Award-winning comedian, actress, writer, and producer.

She currently hosts her weekly podcast, the critically acclaimed The Sarah Silverman Podcast. She can next be seen as the host of TBS' Stupid Pet Tricks, an expansion of the famous David Letterman late night segment. Silverman previously hosted the Emmy and Writers Guild-nominated Hulu series I Love You, America. She continues to lend her voice to several animated series, including Bob's Burgers.

On stage, Silverman continues to cement her status as a force in stand-up comedy. Her latest stand-up special, A Speck of Dust, released on Netflix, culminated in two Emmy Award nominations and a Grammy Award nomination.

In the film world, Silverman was most recently seen in the critically-acclaimed film Battle of the Sexes. She also starred in I Smile Back, the film adaptation of the Amy Koppelman novel. Silverman also lent her voice as "Vanellope" in the Oscar-nominated smash hit Wreck It Ralph and Golden Globe-nominated Wreck it Ralph 2: Ralph Breaks the Internet.

Silverman was nominated for a 2009 Primetime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series" for portraying a fictionalized version of herself in her Comedy Central series, The Sarah Silverman Program. This marked Comedy Central's first-ever Emmy nomination in a scripted acting category.

Silverman has made memorable guest appearances on several acclaimed and notable television shows, including Monk, which earned her a 2008 Primetime Emmy Awards nomination for "Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series." Her additional television work includes buzzed-about roles on HBO's Crashing, Masters of Sex, The Good Wife, The Larry Sanders Show, Seinfeld, and Mr. Show with Bob and David.