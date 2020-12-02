Rattlebrain Productions Continues SANTA'S BIG RED SACK For the 14th Year

2020 may have shut down live venues for the foreseeable future, but it won't stop Rattlebrain Productions from continuing their annual holiday tradition of Santa's Big Red Sack for the 14th year.

This year the actors and writers have been hard at work filming the very best Santa sketches over the years to create a full-length holiday special that will be delivered as a digital download beginning December 11th.

In addition, the cast and writers will be hosting four live streaming watch party events. Hear the back stories about the sketches and ask the actors questions using the live stream chat feature.

Get ready to let go of everything you hold dear about the holidays-and have it all come back twisted, hilarious and glittering with lights.

Santa's Big Red Sack is non-stop sketch comedy, music and technology bursting at the seams with irreverent wit and unforgettable characters. Your belly will turn to jelly. Your heart will dance. You'll never experience the holidays the same way again.

Denver audiences have flocked to the show for over a decade to see what's new in the Sack. It may be cold outside, baby, but Santa's Big Red Sack gets hotter every year.

Santa's Big Red Sack makes its appearance via digital download beginning December 11th.

Four live stream interactive watch parties are scheduled December 11, 12, 18 and 19 at 7:30pm Mountain Time.

Digital download is priced at $39.50 and the Live Interactive Streams are $10 and are currently on sale online at www.SantasBigRedSack.com or by phone at 303-218-7315.

Shows View More Denver Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You