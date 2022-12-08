Photos: DAY OF ART (2022) at the University Of Northern Colorado
Day of Art was a student-produced showcase of performances and exhibits from UNCO's College of Performing and Visual Arts.
On October 14, 2022, the Northern Colorado Center for Arts Entrepreneurship founding members Edward W. Hardy, Dr. Sarah Off, and Dr. Rand Harmon hosted their first-ever Day of Art, an all-day event that featured Classical to Jazz music, Visual Arts, and Theatrical and Cabaret performances by current students attending the University of Northern Colorado. Day of Art was a student-produced showcase of performances and exhibits from UNCO's College of Performing and Visual Arts.
The event allowed students to display their artistic mediums in front of a live audience around the Greeley community. The Center for Arts Entrepreneurship partnered with Colorado community businesses that served as venues for UNCO performers. Venues included The Bean Plant Studio, Midnight Oil Bookstore, Luna's Tacos & Tequila, John Galt Coffee, the UNC Garden Theater, and UNC Campus Commons.
Check out some memories from the events!
Photo Credit: Jam David
University of Northern Colorado Choirs (chamber and concert choirs)
University of Northern Colorado Chamber Choir
University of Northern Colorado Choirs (chamber and concert choirs)
University of Northern Colorado student
University of Northern Colorado cello student
Edward W. Hardy (co-founder, violinist)
UNC, Campus Commons Performance Hall
