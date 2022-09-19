UNCO Faculty And Composer Edward W. Hardy To Present The DAY OF ART In Northern Colorado

On Friday, October 14, 2022, the Northern Colorado Center for Arts Entrepreneurship will present an all-day event that features music, visual arts, theatrical, and cabaret performances by current students attending the University of Northern Colorado. DAY OF ART is a student-produced showcase of performances and exhibits from UNCO's College of Performing and Visual Arts.

This event allows students to display their artistic mediums in front of a live audience. NOCO Center for Arts Entrepreneurship directors Dr. Sarah Off, Dr. Rand Harmon, and senior director of operations Edward W. Hardy will partner with five community organizations/businesses that will serve as venues for the DAY OF ART functions. This reimagined experience by UNC art students will bring their artistic vision to numerous local spots around Greeley, Colorado. All events between 12 PM - 5 PM are free and open to the public.

For more information, please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2197556®id=62&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Farts.unco.edu%2Fentrepreneurship-center%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.