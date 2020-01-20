Paul Reiser is Coming to The Stanley Hotel Concert Hall in Estes Park

The Historic Stanley Hotel and Comedy Works Entertainment has announced two shows with Paul Reiser on February 29th at The Stanley Hotel Concert Hall in Estes Park at 6:00pm and 8:30pm. Special room offers are also available with the purchase of a comedy ticket. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 24th at 10am at www.stanleylive.com. General admission tickets are $39.50. A limited amount of VIP tickets will be available which include a post-show meet and greet and photo opportunity with the artist for $75.00.

About Paul Reiser:

Comedian, actor, television writer, author, and musician Paul Reiser has been busier than usual lately. He's currently starring in two hit shows for Netflix: 'Stranger Things,' in which he stars as Dr. Sam Owens, in a role created by the Duffer Brothers with him specifically in mind, and he's also joined the cast of "The Kominsky Method" staring alongside Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin. The second season of "The Kominsky Method," created by Chuck Lorre, premiered October 25th, 2019. This follows two shows for Amazon: three seasons on "Red Oaks" - in a role singled out as "one of his absolute finest, not just of late, but of ever." - and in "Mad Men" creator Matt Weiner's limited series 'The Romanoffs.' alongside Christina Hendricks and Isabelle Huppert.

Working behind the camera, Reiser created and produced the seven-episode series 'There's.... Johnny!' streaming on Hulu. The show, which Reiser co-created with filmmaker David Steven Simon and co-produced with David Gordon Green, and done in conjunction with The Carson Company, intertwines authentic footage from 'The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson with a fictional story taking place behind the scenes at the iconic show in the early 1970's.

And this very busy year will end with the highly anticipated return of "Mad About You," the long-running hit comedy of the 90's in which Reiser starred with Helen Hunt, which Reiser also co-created. In addition to Reiser's multiple Emmy, Golden Globe, American Comedy Award and Screen Actors Guild nominations, "Mad About You", won numerous Emmy awards, a coveted Peabody and a Golden Globe for Best Comedy Series. The original series ended in May 1999 and will now return, 20 years later, as a limited series on Spectrum Originals - the first comedy they're producing - debuting in the holiday season later this year.

Reiser's first book, "Couplehood," sold over two million copies and reached the number one spot on The New York Times bestseller list. His second bestseller, "Babyhood," was followed by his third bestseller, "Familyhood." Between film and television commitments, Reiser, who was voted one of Comedy Central's "Top 100 Comedians of All Time." has returned to his roots as a stand-up and plays sold out venues across the country.





