Opera Colorado Will Hold Children's Auditions For THE SHINING

Opera Colorado will hold auditions on Saturday, October 2, 2021 to cast featured roles for children in its winter 2022 production of Moravec and Campbell's The Shining, based on the novel by Stephen King. Auditions will be held in the Studio Loft of the Ellie Caulkins Opera House of the Denver Performing Arts Complex in downtown Denver.

Audition/Casting Requirements:

All children must be age 12+ and fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Grady Girls:

Seeking two girls ages 12+ who can pass for ages 12-14.

Please come prepared to sing 16-32 bars of age-appropriate musical theatre or opera repertoire.

Stage Director David Toro will run a theatre game or two as an acting exercise.

For Danny Torrance:

Seeking two children ages 12+ who look 12 or younger. One will be cast as the primary Danny and one as the cover Danny, however, both do appear onstage at each performance!

Acting ability is central to this role which is primarily a speaking part.

Please come prepared to sing a short musical excerpt [examples: Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star, Happy Birthday, etc.] to show you can carry a tune.

Stage Director David Toro will read through a scene from the opera as an acting exercise.

Please Note: Auditions will be videotaped for later review by artistic staff for casting purposes.

Time Commitment:

Early staging rehearsals will take place between January 31-February 16, 2022 at the Opera Colorado Opera Center in Englewood, Colorado. Technical rehearsals, dress rehearsals, and all performances will take place on varying dates between February 18-March 6 at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House at the Denver Performing Arts Complex in downtown Denver.

Compensation:

Those children selected for roles shall receive a stipend. In addition, each child shall receive:

Two (2) tickets to The Shining Final Dress Rehearsal on Thursday, February 24.

Parking passes for the Denver Performing Arts Complex Garage/Colorado Convention Center Garage for all days they are called to rehearse or perform at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House.

COVID-19 Vaccination Policy:

To comply with current protocols for health and safety at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House and those in place for Opera Colorado, all persons attending or participating in auditions at the Studio Loft on October 2 should be prepared to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

Opera Colorado will not record or document proof of vaccination status, nor will it share vaccination status information with any other entity.

To request an audition time for October 2 and receive further instructions on how to access the Ellie Caulkins Opera House Studio Loft, please email auditions@operacolorado.org with "SHINING Child Auditions" in the subject line of the email. No phone calls, please.

Auditions times will be filled on a first-come basis.