Opera Colorado Partners With Food Bank of the Rockies

Opera Colorado is partnering with Food Bank of the Rockies to support individuals affected by the government shutdown. During all performances of La Traviata (November 1, 4, 7, and 9), patrons are encouraged to bring donations of shelf-stable or non-perishable food items and grocery store gift cards to help provide meals for those in need.

Donation Details

Drop-off Location: Galleria outside the Ellie Caulkins Opera House

Collection Dates: November 1, 4, 7, and 9, 2025

Accepted Items: Shelf-stable/non-perishable foods and grocery store gift cards

Suggested Donations Include:

• Grocery store gift cards

• Canned vegetables

• Cranberry sauce

• Stuffing and baking mixes

• Gravy

• Dry pasta and rice (white, jasmine, basmati)

• Sugar, coffee, tea, salt, pepper, honey

• Dry beans (lentils, pinto, black)

• Cooking oils (canola, olive, vegetable)

• Tortillas and dried chiles (arbol, ancho, guajillo)

Please note: damaged, expired, or glass-packaged items cannot be accepted.

The mission of Food Bank of the Rockies is to ignite the power of community to nourish people facing hunger. They provide food and necessities to people in need through signature programs and by teaming up with hundreds of Hunger Relief Partners to serve communities across Colorado and Wyoming, the largest food bank coverage area in the contiguous United States. Learn more about them here.