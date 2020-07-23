Northglenn 2020/21 Art on Parade Outdoor Sculpture Exhibit

The Northglenn Arts and Humanities Foundation (NAHF) is excited to announce that five new sculptures have been installed at E.B. Rains Jr. Memorial Park. The current exhibit is part of its 2020/21 Art on Parade program. The works were chosen by a volunteer committee in February and will be viewable in the park for one year.

Artists and works chosen for the 2020/21 season include: Bill Bunting Raising Old Glory, m.l. duffy Low Poly Open Heart, Harold Linke Spiral Dance, Kirk Seese The Feather, and Reven Marie Swanson Dancing Moon Velocity.

The annual Art on Parade program is an on-loan outdoor sculpture exhibit funded by NAHF and the Adams County Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD). Artists loan their pieces to the program for one year, and park patrons are asked to vote for their favorite by online ballot at http://northglennarts.org/public-art/art-on-parade/ . The deadline to vote for this year's sculptures is December 1, 2020.

The sculpture with the most votes is dubbed "The People's Choice" and will be purchased by NAHF and gifted to the City of Northglenn for permanent placement in the city. The sculptures are also available for sale to the public. If visiting the park, we ask the community to wear masks and practice social distancing.

The new sculptures will remain in the park through May of 2021. The park is located at 11801 Community Center Drive; one-half mile south of 120th Avenue and Grant Street in Northglenn, just south of the new Webster Lake Promenade.

