Nick Thune to Perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark Valentine's Weekend

Nick Thune will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark February 13-15. Nick Thune, comedian / actor, hails from the Great Northwest (Seattle), where he spent his early years growing up. Nick’s absurdist view and deadpan wit have distinguished his unique style of storytelling mixed with one-liners.

Nick has appeared on The Tonight Show 10 times, Conan 2 times, and Late Night 1 time. On each occasion, he won. He performs comedy to sold out crowds across the country and around the world and has been featured at the prestigious Montreal Comedy Festival, South By Southwest, Bonnaroo, The Moontower Comedy Festival, The Dublin Comedy Festival, The Melbourne International Comedy Festival, and many more.



Make your night complete with our Valentine Packages:

The Casanova includes: 2 tickets, a dozen roses and a heart-shaped box of chocolates

My Funny Valentine includes: 2 tickets and a dozen roses

Sweet on You includes: 2 tickets and a heart-shaped box of chocolates

Swinging Single is an individual ticket to the show



