News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Nick Thune to Perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark Valentine's Weekend

Thune will perform February 13 - 15.

By: Feb. 10, 2025
Nick Thune to Perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark Valentine's Weekend Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Nick Thune will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark February 13-15. Nick Thune, comedian / actor, hails from the Great Northwest (Seattle), where he spent his early years growing up. Nick’s absurdist view and deadpan wit have distinguished his unique style of storytelling mixed with one-liners.  

LATEST NEWS

Video: First Look At PARADE National Tour Starring Max Chernin, Talia Suskauer and More
Nick Thune to Perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark Valentine's Weekend
CHARLY'S LUCKY MAGIC SPECTACULAR Will Come to Wonders HUB Stage
BECKY'S NEW CAR Set for Coal Creek Theater of Louisville Beginning This Month

Nick has appeared on The Tonight Show 10 times, Conan 2 times, and Late Night 1 time. On each occasion, he won. He performs comedy to sold out crowds across the country and around the world and has been featured at the prestigious Montreal Comedy Festival, South By Southwest, Bonnaroo, The Moontower Comedy Festival, The Dublin Comedy Festival, The Melbourne International Comedy Festival, and many more.
 
Make your night complete with our Valentine Packages:
The Casanova includes: 2 tickets, a dozen roses and a heart-shaped box of chocolates
My Funny Valentine includes: 2 tickets and a dozen roses
Sweet on You includes: 2 tickets and a heart-shaped box of chocolates
Swinging Single is an individual ticket to the show
 
 





Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos