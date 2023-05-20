Nancy Norton Will Play Comedy Works Larimer This Month and Landmark in June

Nancy Norton will perform on Wednesday, May 24 at 8:00 PM at Comedy Works Larimer Square and on Sunday, June 4 at 8:00 PM at Comedy Works Landmark.
Who helps heal the healers? It's your favorite, hilarious RE-Charge Nurse!
Every show is HILARIOUS and interactive! Join us for a de-stressing, gut-busting BLAST for nurses, healthcare workers and everyone who appreciates them. Caregivers go through a lot of crazy stuff and need an outlet -SAY IT! Get it out of your body and Express yourself and your story may be a part of this hilarious show as we share the strangest, best, worst, funniest real-life stories.
Nancy Norton will perform:
Wednesday May 24 / 8:00 PM / $20.00 - Comedy Works Larimer Square
Sunday June 4 / 8:00 PM / $20.00 - Comedy Works Landmark
Leave a message for the RE-CHARGE NURSE!: HERE and tell your weird, wild or funny healthcare experiences. You need support and an outlet! Tell the Re-Charge Nurse all about it! You know, that freaky foreign body story, or that shift from hell that went so bad it was laughable, or that time you saved a life, or saw a miracle, or a healthcare worker saved your life, or that time you wrestled a doctor to the ground for the last donut ... Leave a message now: It's easy, free and your story may be part of the show! CAUTION: (Do not use any identifying details that would violate any HIPAA regs).
