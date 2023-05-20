Nancy Norton Will Play Comedy Works Larimer This Month and Landmark in June

Nancy Norton will perform on Wednesday, May 24 at 8:00 PM at Comedy Works Larimer Square and on Sunday, June 4 at 8:00 PM at Comedy Works Landmark.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Vinnie Montez to Play Comedy Works Landmark This Month Photo 2 Vinnie Montez to Play Comedy Works Landmark This Month
TREASURE ISLAND at the Aurora Fox will make you a Jolly Roger Photo 3 TREASURE ISLAND at the Aurora Fox will make you a Jolly Roger
Edward W. Hardy Breaks New Fundraising Record With His Season Finale Concert At Capitol Hi Photo 4 Edward W. Hardy Breaks New Fundraising Record With His Season Finale Concert At Capitol Hill Concerts

Edward W. Hardy Breaks New Fundraising Record With His Season Finale Concert At Capitol Hill Concerts

Who helps heal the healers? It's your favorite, hilarious RE-Charge Nurse!

Every show is HILARIOUS and interactive! Join us for a de-stressing, gut-busting BLAST for nurses, healthcare workers and everyone who appreciates them. Caregivers go through a lot of crazy stuff and need an outlet -SAY IT! Get it out of your body and Express yourself and your story may be a part of this hilarious show as we share the strangest, best, worst, funniest real-life stories.

Nancy Norton will perform:

Wednesday May 24 / 8:00 PM / $20.00 - Comedy Works Larimer Square

Sunday June 4 / 8:00 PM / $20.00 - Comedy Works Landmark

Leave a message for the RE-CHARGE NURSE!: HERE and tell your weird, wild or funny healthcare experiences. You need support and an outlet! Tell the Re-Charge Nurse all about it! You know, that freaky foreign body story, or that shift from hell that went so bad it was laughable, or that time you saved a life, or saw a miracle, or a healthcare worker saved your life, or that time you wrestled a doctor to the ground for the last donut ... Leave a message now: It's easy, free and your story may be part of the show! CAUTION: (Do not use any identifying details that would violate any HIPAA regs).




RELATED STORIES - Denver

Opey Olagbaju Comes To Comedy Works Landmark, May 25 - 27 Photo
Opey Olagbaju Comes To Comedy Works Landmark, May 25 - 27

Comedy Works has announced that Opey Olagbaju will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark.

Jordan Jensen Comes To Comedy Works Larimer Square, May 25 - 28 Photo
Jordan Jensen Comes To Comedy Works Larimer Square, May 25 - 28

Comedy Works has announced that Jordan Jensen will perform at Comedy Works Larimer Square.

HAVE A GOOD TRIP Benefit Show Will Celebrate MAPS and Psychedelic Medicine Photo
HAVE A GOOD TRIP Benefit Show Will Celebrate MAPS and Psychedelic Medicine

The Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies  announced Good Trip Studios and AEG Presents Rocky Mountains are hosting Have a Good Trip, a benefit show for MAPS at the Mission Ballroom in Denver on June 22.

DRIVING MISS DAISY Comes to Vintage Theatre Next Month Photo
DRIVING MISS DAISY Comes to Vintage Theatre Next Month

Vintage Theatre Productions presents 'Driving Miss Daisy' June 2 – July 9 at Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St., Aurora 80010. Performances are Fridays, Saturdays and Monday, June 12 at 7:30 p.m.; Sundays at 2:30 p.m.


More Hot Stories For You

Opey Olagbaju Comes To Comedy Works Landmark, May 25 - 27Opey Olagbaju Comes To Comedy Works Landmark, May 25 - 27
Jordan Jensen Comes To Comedy Works Larimer Square, May 25 - 28Jordan Jensen Comes To Comedy Works Larimer Square, May 25 - 28
HAVE A GOOD TRIP Benefit Show Will Celebrate MAPS and Psychedelic MedicineHAVE A GOOD TRIP Benefit Show Will Celebrate MAPS and Psychedelic Medicine
DRIVING MISS DAISY Comes to Vintage Theatre Next MonthDRIVING MISS DAISY Comes to Vintage Theatre Next Month

Videos

Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Inside a Two-Show Day at SHUCKED Video Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Inside a Two-Show Day at SHUCKED
Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call Video
Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call
Tony Nominee Ben Platt Thinks the World is Finally Ready for PARADE Video
Tony Nominee Ben Platt Thinks the World is Finally Ready for PARADE
Tony Nominee Sara Bareilles Is Having a Moment (Out of the Woods) Video
Tony Nominee Sara Bareilles Is Having a Moment (Out of the Woods)
View all Videos

Denver SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Treasure Island
The Aurora Fox Arts Center (4/28-5/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Love's Labor's Won
The Upstart Crow (5/04-5/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# HRM Software Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/04-6/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sundyne
Sundyne (1/01-12/31)VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Come Fly with Me: Brian De Lorenzo Celebrates Sinatra
Summit Church (5/30-5/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Stories on Stage presents "Confessions of a Wedding Singer"
Su Teatro (5/07-6/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Backwoods Cigars Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/08-6/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cool Jazz for a Hot Summer Night with the CJRO Sextet
Parsons Theatre (6/09-6/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pricks! The Vaccine Musical
Denver Fringe Festival (6/09-6/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels" The Broadway Musical
Lakewood Cultural Center (6/09-6/25)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You