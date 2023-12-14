NEWSIES Comes to Performance Now Theatre Company in January

Performance Now Theatre Company presents Disney's “Newsies” January 5 - 21 at the Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 S. Allison Parkway in Lakewood. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $22 and are available online at Click Here or by calling 303-987-7845.

Newsies is based on the 1992 musical film of the same name, which in turn was inspired by the real-life Newsboys Strike of 1899 in New York City. Jack Kelly and his ragtag team of newsboys make a meager living selling newspapers on the city streets. But when the prices of “papers” are hiked and the newsies are hung out to dry, there is nothing left to do but “open the gates and seize the day!” Led by charismatic Jack and independent, young newspaper reporter Katherine Plummer, the Newsies form a union and organize a strike against the greedy publisher of the New York World. Newsies contains such popular numbers as “Carrying the Banner,” “Seize the Day,” “Something to Believe In” and “Santa Fe.”

The talented cast includes Levi Randolph as Jack Kelly, Sarah Atkinson as Katherine Plumber, David Kincannon as Joseph Pulitzer, Fletcher Kim as Race, along with 21 other talented actors and dancers.