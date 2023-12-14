Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards

NEWSIES Comes to Performance Now Theatre Company in January

Performances run January 5-21, 2024 at the Lakewood Cultural Center.

By: Dec. 14, 2023

POPULAR

Theatre Aspen to Present First-Ever Winter Season Featuring Seth Rudetsky's BROADWAY CONCE Photo 1 Theatre Aspen to Present Seth Rudetsky's BROADWAY CONCERT SERIES
The Muny Seeks Emerging Young Artists For 3-Week Summer Intensive In St. Louis Photo 2 The Muny Seeks Emerging Young Artists For 3-Week Summer Intensive In St. Louis
BroadwayWorld Denver Awards December 5th Standings; HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH Leads Best M Photo 3 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards December 5th Standings; HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH Leads Best Musical!
Full Cast and Creative Teams Set for World Premiere Productions CEBOLLAS and RUBICON at De Photo 4 Full Cast and Creative Teams Set for World Premiere Productions CEBOLLAS and RUBICON at Denver Theatre Company

NEWSIES Comes to Performance Now Theatre Company in January

Performance Now Theatre Company presents Disney's “Newsies” January 5 - 21 at the Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 S. Allison Parkway in Lakewood. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $22 and are available online at Click Here or by calling 303-987-7845.

Newsies is based on the 1992 musical film of the same name, which in turn was inspired by the real-life Newsboys Strike of 1899 in New York City. Jack Kelly and his ragtag team of newsboys make a meager living selling newspapers on the city streets. But when the prices of “papers” are hiked and the newsies are hung out to dry, there is nothing left to do but “open the gates and seize the day!” Led by charismatic Jack and independent, young newspaper reporter Katherine Plummer, the Newsies form a union and organize a strike against the greedy publisher of the New York World. Newsies contains such popular numbers as “Carrying the Banner,” “Seize the Day,” “Something to Believe In” and “Santa Fe.”

The talented cast includes Levi Randolph as Jack Kelly, Sarah Atkinson as Katherine Plumber, David Kincannon as Joseph Pulitzer, Fletcher Kim as Race, along with 21 other talented actors and dancers.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Denver

1
Jessica Kirson Comes To Paramount Theatre, March 14 Photo
Jessica Kirson Comes To Paramount Theatre, March 14

Jessica Kirson is coming to Paramount Theatre in Denver, CO on Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 7:30pm. Get ready for a night of hilarious comedy with this powerhouse performer. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 15th at 10:00am.

2
Dude Dads On Thin Ice Comedy Tour is Coming to Pikes Peak Center in June Photo
Dude Dad's On Thin Ice Comedy Tour is Coming to Pikes Peak Center in June

DUDE DAD's On Thin Ice Comedy Tour comes to Pikes Peak Center in Colorado Springs on June 8, 2024. Tickets on sale December 15th.

3
Cat Cohen to Perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square This Week Photo
Cat Cohen to Perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square This Week

Cat Cohen will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square this month. Learn how to purchase tickets!

4
Full Cast and Creative Teams Set for World Premiere Productions CEBOLLAS and RUBICON at De Photo
Full Cast and Creative Teams Set for World Premiere Productions CEBOLLAS and RUBICON at Denver Theatre Company

The Denver Center Theatre Company has revealed the full casting and creative teams for the world premiere productions of Cebollas by Leonard Madrid (Las Arañas, Berkeley Rep) and Rubicon by Kirsten Potter (Unraveling, ACT Seattle -workshop).

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Interview: Why Corey Hawkins Wanted to Be Danielle Brooks' Harpo Video
Interview: Why Corey Hawkins Wanted to Be Danielle Brooks' Harpo
'Movie Musicals' Featured as Final JEOPARDY! Category Video
'Movie Musicals' Featured as Final JEOPARDY! Category
The Cast of MJ THE MUSICAL Performs 'Santa Claus is Coming to Town' Video
The Cast of MJ THE MUSICAL Performs 'Santa Claus is Coming to Town'
View all Videos

Denver SHOWS
Titanic, The Musical: By Maury Yeston and Peter Stone in Denver Titanic, The Musical: By Maury Yeston and Peter Stone
Music Theatre (N1B95), Imig Music Building (3/15-3/17)
Colorado Ballet Presents Ballet MasterWorks in Denver Colorado Ballet Presents Ballet MasterWorks
Ellie Caulkins Opera House (4/12-4/21)
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in Denver Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Union Colony Civic Center [Monfort Concert Hall] (3/21-3/21)
Annie (Non-Equity) in Denver Annie (Non-Equity)
Lincoln Center (4/26-4/28)
SIX (Boleyn Tour) in Denver SIX (Boleyn Tour)
Buell Theatre- Denver Center for the Performing Arts (12/05-12/24)
Scrooge! the Musical in Denver Scrooge! the Musical
Union Colony Civic Center (12/08-12/17)VIDEOS
Santa’s Big Red Sack in Denver Santa’s Big Red Sack
The People's Building (11/30-12/23)
Colorado Ballet Presents The Nutcracker in Denver Colorado Ballet Presents The Nutcracker
Ellie Caulkins Opera House (11/25-12/24)
Art in Denver Art
The Aurora Fox Arts Center (2/03-2/25)
The Cher Show (Non-Equity) in Denver The Cher Show (Non-Equity)
Pikes Peak Center [El Pomar Great Hall] (4/30-5/02)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You