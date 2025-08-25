Ms. Pat Will Perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark August 29–30

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Comedy Works South at the Landmark will present Ms. Pat (Patricia Williams) for a weekend of stand-up August 29–30, 2025. Performances are Friday at 6:45 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. and Saturday at 6:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 and available at ComedyWorks.com.

Patricia Williams, known to audiences as Ms. Pat, is a comedian, author, podcaster, and actress whose raw, in-your-face humor has made her one of the most distinctive voices in comedy today. Her hit multi-cam sitcom The Ms. Pat Show premiered on BET+, inspired by her own life story as a former convicted felon turned suburban mom.

In 2017, Williams published her memoir Rabbit, chronicling her remarkable journey from teenage motherhood and street hustle in Atlanta to raising a family and pursuing comedy. She taped her first hour-long stand-up special in her hometown of Atlanta in 2021 and was named one of Variety’s “Top 10 Comics to Watch” in 2019.

Her credits include Netflix’s The Degenerates, Comedy Central’s This Is Not Happening, NBC’s Last Comic Standing, and Nickelodeon’s Mom’s Night Out. She is also a regular guest on The Breakfast Club and has appeared on podcasts including WTF with Marc Maron, The Joe Rogan Experience, and The Bertcast with Bert Kreischer. She now hosts her own acclaimed podcast The Patdown.

Advance tickets are available at ComedyWorks.com. Guests can enjoy preferred seating by dining at Lucy Restaurant before the show. Reservations: LucyRestaurant.com/reservations.