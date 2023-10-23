Mike Birbiglia to Perform at Paramount Theatre in March

Mike Birbiglia brings his comedic storytelling to Paramount Theatre on March 29, 2024.

By: Oct. 23, 2023

Comedy Works Entertainment and Steve Litman Presents will welcome Mike Birbiglia: PLEASE STOP THE RIDE to Paramount Theatre in Denver, CO on Friday, March 29th at 6:30pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 27th at 10:00am and may be purchased at Click Here.

About Mike Birbiglia:

Mike Birbiglia is a comedian, storyteller, director, and actor who has performed in front of audiences worldwide, from the Sydney Opera House to Carnegie Hall to Broadway. His five solo shows "Sleepwalk With Me," "My Girlfriend's Boyfriend,” "Thank God For Jokes," and "The New One” enjoyed successful runs on and off Broadway. “My Girlfriend's Boyfriend” won the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Solo Show and “The New One” received the Drama Desk Award as well as the Outer Critics Circle award for outstanding solo performance. Birbiglia is also a filmmaker who wrote, directed and starred in the films “Sleepwalk with Me” and “Don't Think Twice.” As an actor, Birbiglia has appeared in the films “Trainwreck,” “The Fault in Our Stars,” “Popstar,” “A Man Called Otto” starring Tom Hanks, Taylor Swift's music video for “Anti-Hero,” as well as TV roles in “Orange Is the New Black” and “Billions.” He is the host of the podcast "Mike Birbiglia's Working It Out” and just finished a sold out 85 performance Broadway run of his new show “The Old Man and the Pool” at the Vivian Beaumont Theater at Lincoln Center.




1
Jimmy Carr Adds Second Show At Paramount Theatre December 13 Photo
Jimmy Carr Adds Second Show At Paramount Theatre December 13

Jimmy Carr is bringing his stand-up comedy tour, Terribly Funny, to Denver, CO at Paramount Theatre on December 13. Due to high demand, a second show has been added at 9:30pm. Tickets go on sale on October 27 at 10AM.

2
Ari Shaffir Comes To Comedy Works Larimer Square, February 29 - March 2 Photo
Ari Shaffir Comes To Comedy Works Larimer Square, February 29 - March 2

Comedy Works has announced that Ari Shaffir will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square.

3
Ronny Chieng to Bring THE LOVE TO HATE IT Tour to Paramount Theatre in April Photo
Ronny Chieng to Bring THE LOVE TO HATE IT Tour to Paramount Theatre in April

Get ready for an unforgettable night of laughter as comedian Ronny Chieng brings his 'The Love to Hate It Tour' to Paramount Theatre in Denver, CO on April 5th. Don't miss out - tickets available starting October 27th.

4
George Lopez Comes to Paramount Theatre, February 24 Photo
George Lopez Comes to Paramount Theatre, February 24

George Lopez will be performing at the Paramount Theatre in Denver, CO on February 24, 2024 at 7:00pm.

