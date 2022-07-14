Michigander Comes To The Fox Theatre In October

Buzzworthy indie rock artist Michigander, the sonic alter ego of Michigan native Jason Singer, has released his new single "Stay Out Of It" via C3 Records and announced a fall headlining run, The It Will Never Be The Same Tour, with support from friend Abby Holliday. "Stay Out Of It" follows Michigander's recent single "In My Head" with Manchester Orchestra which first premiered on SiriusXM Alt Nation's Advanced Placement.

The two tracks usher in a new chapter for Michigander, whose 2021 critically lauded EP, Everything Will Be Ok Eventually (C3 Records), elevated his growing career via the Top 5 Triple A radio hit "Let Down" and Top 10 Triple A radio hit "Better." Tracks from the collection have received immense support across DSPs, with featured placements on key playlists from Apple Music (New Music Daily, ALT CTRL), Spotify (The New Alt, New Music Friday), Pandora (ALT Select Radio), and Amazon Music (Fresh Indie), as well as radio airplay and spins on SiriusXM's Alt Nation and The Spectrum.

Named one of TuneCore's Top 10 Rock/Alt Artists for 2021, Michigander delivers elevated and eloquent songcraft, uplifting instrumentation, and plainspoken heartland storytelling punctuated by alternative flare. Since 2014, the now Nashville-based singer, songwriter, producer and guitarist has garnered the acclaim of NPR, Paste, SPIN, Forbes, BrooklynVegan, Guitar World, KCRW and many more, in addition to over 50 million career streams globally. In 2016, his independent debut single "Nineties" achieved viral success, claiming real estate on multiple major Spotify playlists. Michigander's first two EPs, Midland [2018] and Where Do We Go From Here [2019], have become fan favorites, with the latter's standout single "Misery" eclipsing 10 million streams and earning Michigander his first Triple A radio hit. On the road, Singer and his band have shared the stage with everyone from Manchester Orchestra, Band of Horses and The Lumineers to Hippo Campus, Mt. Joy and Silversun Pickups, and graced the stages of such marquee festivals as Lollapalooza, Electric Forest, Summerfest, Shaky Knees and more. More from Michigander coming soon!