Michelle Wolf to Play Comedy Works Larimer Square in August

Performances will be on August 10 through August 12.

By: Jul. 29, 2023

Michelle Wolf has quickly become one of the most influential voices in the comedy landscape with the Village Voice calling her “the voice comedy needs right now” and The Daily Beast declaring, “Michelle Wolf is the future of stand-up comedy.” Her most recent Netflix special, Michelle Wolf: Joke Show received high praise and her first hour-long stand-up special, Michelle Wolf: Nice Lady, which premiered on HBO in 2017, garnered rave reviews and a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special.

In 2018, she made international headlines as the much-buzzed-about headliner of the 2018 White House Correspondents Dinner. Wolf's other television credits include being an on-air contributor and writer for The Daily Show with Trevor Noah and a writing supervisor and performer on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Michelle Wolf will perform at Comedy Works Larimer Square:

Thursday August 10 / 7:30 PM / $45.00

Friday August 11 / 7:30 & 9:45 PM / $45.00

Saturday August 12 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $45.00

Advance tickets available. Visit Click Here




