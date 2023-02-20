Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Megan Stalter, Patti Harrison & Sarah Sherman to Perform at Paramount Theatre in April

Megan Stalter, Patti Harrison & Sarah Sherman to Perform at Paramount Theatre in April

VIP passes include a post-show meet and greet.

Feb. 20, 2023  

Comedy Works Entertainment will present MEGAN STALTER, PATTI HARRISON & SARAH SHERMAN at Paramount Theatre in Denver, CO on Saturday, April 22nd at 7:00pm. Ticket prices are $29.50 - $49.50 plus applicable fees. A very limited number of VIP passes are available as an add-on at check out for an additional $75.00. VIP passes include a post-show meet and greet. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 24th at 10:00am and may be purchased at ParamountDenver.com.

ABOUT MEGAN STALTER:

Megan Stalter is an LA based actress, comedian and writer featured in HBO's Hacks. Originally from the Chicago comedy scene, Megan has been called "an oasis of invigorating silliness in feeds dominated by wearying tragedy" by the New York Times and "a soothing comedy balm for a scathing grease fire of a year" by Harper's Bazaar.

ABOUT PATTI HARRISON:

Rolling Stone described Patti Harrison as "poised to become the most visible working trans comedian in America." She can be found on HULU's Shrill, Netflix's I THINK YOU SHOULD LEAVE WITH Tim Robinson, HIGH MAINTENANCE, SEARCH PARTY, FULL FRONTAL and so many more! In the summer of 2019, she was honored as one of Variety's 10 Comics to Watch at that year's prestigious Just for Laughs Festival.

ABOUT SARAH SHERMAN:

Sarah Sherman aka Sarah Squirm is currently a featured player on Saturday Night Live. Sarah is known for her unconventional and popular live show, Helltrap Nightmare. She was chosen to be a New Face at the 2021 Just For Laughs Comedy Festival. Sarah opened for ERIC ANDRE's national tour and wrote on THE ERIC ANDRE SHOW, wrote, directed, and starred in SARAH VACCINE - a short that Paper Mag described as a "maniacal, gross-out and overwhelming response to [our] lockdown hell". Sarah has writing credits on your favorite shows such as the Adult Swim series THREE BUSY DEBRAS and Netflix's MAGIC FOR HUMANS.




Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra Present COMPARED TO WHAT in March Photo
Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra Present COMPARED TO WHAT in March
The Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra's (CJRO) will return to the Arvada Center and Lone Tree Arts Center for two special nights of jazz and soul to celebrate the release of their latest recording Compared to What with Larry Braggs. Led by Colorado favorites Robert Johnson and Marion Powers, musical numbers include 'Mercy Mercy Me;' 'More Today Than Yesterday;' 'Fascinating Rhythm,' and of course, the title track 'Compared to What.'
Lakewood Cultural Center and Performance Now Theatre Company Present Rodgers and Hammerste Photo
Lakewood Cultural Center and Performance Now Theatre Company Present Rodgers and Hammerstein's CAROUSEL
The Lakewood Cultural Center and Performance Now Theatre Company present Rodgers and Hammerstein's “Carousel” with shows running March 17 through April 2. This classic music theater production is a brilliant tale of the power of love with a book of songs that have stood the test of time.
Fran Lebowitz Comes to the Boulder Theater This Summer Photo
Fran Lebowitz Comes to the Boulder Theater This Summer
In a cultural landscape filled with endless pundits and talking heads, Fran Lebowitz stands out as one of our most insightful social commentators.  
OpenStage Launches A DOLLS HOUSE, PART 2 The Witty Sequel To A Classic Play Photo
OpenStage Launches A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 The Witty Sequel To A Classic Play
What happens when the past collides with the present? OpenStage Theatre & Company is proud to present, A Doll's House, Part 2, this wry and modern follow-up to Ibsen's groundbreaking play, written by Lucas Hnath and directed by David Austin-Gröen.

More Hot Stories For You


Lakewood Cultural Center and Performance Now Theatre Company Present Rodgers and Hammerstein's CAROUSELLakewood Cultural Center and Performance Now Theatre Company Present Rodgers and Hammerstein's CAROUSEL
February 17, 2023

The Lakewood Cultural Center and Performance Now Theatre Company present Rodgers and Hammerstein's “Carousel” with shows running March 17 through April 2. This classic music theater production is a brilliant tale of the power of love with a book of songs that have stood the test of time.
Fran Lebowitz Comes to the Boulder Theater This SummerFran Lebowitz Comes to the Boulder Theater This Summer
February 16, 2023

In a cultural landscape filled with endless pundits and talking heads, Fran Lebowitz stands out as one of our most insightful social commentators.  
OpenStage Launches A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 The Witty Sequel To A Classic PlayOpenStage Launches A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 The Witty Sequel To A Classic Play
February 15, 2023

What happens when the past collides with the present? OpenStage Theatre & Company is proud to present, A Doll's House, Part 2, this wry and modern follow-up to Ibsen's groundbreaking play, written by Lucas Hnath and directed by David Austin-Gröen.
Square Product Theatre Presents CELEBRATION, FLORIDASquare Product Theatre Presents CELEBRATION, FLORIDA
February 15, 2023

Boulder-based square product theatre returns with a remount of Greg Wohead's “Celebration, Florida,” an innovative performance work that features performers who will not have seen or read the script before they perform. 
Stories on Stage Presents a Reading of THE WHITE CHIP Next MonthStories on Stage Presents a Reading of THE WHITE CHIP Next Month
February 15, 2023

Stories on Stage presents a reading of 'The White Chip' on Sunday, March 12 at 2:00 p.m. at Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Drive, Denver. The virtual performance will be streamed beginning March 16 at 7:00 p.m. and will also be available for viewing any time thereafter.
share