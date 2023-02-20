Megan Stalter, Patti Harrison & Sarah Sherman to Perform at Paramount Theatre in April

Comedy Works Entertainment will present MEGAN STALTER, PATTI HARRISON & SARAH SHERMAN at Paramount Theatre in Denver, CO on Saturday, April 22nd at 7:00pm. Ticket prices are $29.50 - $49.50 plus applicable fees. A very limited number of VIP passes are available as an add-on at check out for an additional $75.00. VIP passes include a post-show meet and greet. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 24th at 10:00am and may be purchased at ParamountDenver.com.

ABOUT MEGAN STALTER:

Megan Stalter is an LA based actress, comedian and writer featured in HBO's Hacks. Originally from the Chicago comedy scene, Megan has been called "an oasis of invigorating silliness in feeds dominated by wearying tragedy" by the New York Times and "a soothing comedy balm for a scathing grease fire of a year" by Harper's Bazaar.

ABOUT PATTI HARRISON:

Rolling Stone described Patti Harrison as "poised to become the most visible working trans comedian in America." She can be found on HULU's Shrill, Netflix's I THINK YOU SHOULD LEAVE WITH Tim Robinson, HIGH MAINTENANCE, SEARCH PARTY, FULL FRONTAL and so many more! In the summer of 2019, she was honored as one of Variety's 10 Comics to Watch at that year's prestigious Just for Laughs Festival.



ABOUT SARAH SHERMAN:

Sarah Sherman aka Sarah Squirm is currently a featured player on Saturday Night Live. Sarah is known for her unconventional and popular live show, Helltrap Nightmare. She was chosen to be a New Face at the 2021 Just For Laughs Comedy Festival. Sarah opened for ERIC ANDRE's national tour and wrote on THE ERIC ANDRE SHOW, wrote, directed, and starred in SARAH VACCINE - a short that Paper Mag described as a "maniacal, gross-out and overwhelming response to [our] lockdown hell". Sarah has writing credits on your favorite shows such as the Adult Swim series THREE BUSY DEBRAS and Netflix's MAGIC FOR HUMANS.