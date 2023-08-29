May Pang, John Lennon's Lover During His 'Lost Weekend' Era, to Showcase Candid Photos of Lennon at Bitfactory Gallery

Special 3-day Exhibition, Friday, September 22 - Sunday, September 24.

By: Aug. 29, 2023

POPULAR

Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 1 Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale! Photo 2 Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale!
Pentatonix to Launch Holiday Tour & Greatest Hits Album This Fall Photo 3 Pentatonix to Launch Holiday Tour & Greatest Hits Album This Fall
Review: JAGGED LITTLE PILL Goes Down Easy at DCPA Photo 4 Review: JAGGED LITTLE PILL Goes Down Easy at DCPA

Few people knew John Lennon as intimately as May Pang. Pang was Lennon's lover during the infamous "Lost Weekend" which lasted 18 months during late 1973 through 1975. During this highly creative time for Lennon, Pang took candid photos of Lennon in a comfortable, relaxed environment. A collection of these private photographs will be on display and available for purchase at Bitfactory Gallery, 851 Santa Fe Drive, Denver, CO on Friday, September 22 through Sunday, September 24. Admission to the exhibit is free to the public and all works are available to purchase. See John as May saw him!

May Pang will be in attendance at Bitfactory Gallery, meeting customers and telling stories behind these amazing limited-edition photographs of John Lennon.

During the Lost Weekend, with May's help, Lennon had his most artistically and commercially productive period post-Beatles-with the albums "Mind Games", "Walls and Bridges", which included his only #1 Hit Single "Whatever Gets You Through the Night", "Rock and Roll" and collaboration with Rock legends Elton John, David Bowie, Harry Nilsson, Mick Jagger, and Ringo among others. Also, on that album Pang can be heard on the song "#9 Dream" where she whispers John's name in the song. Another song on the album "Surprise, Surprise (Sweet Bird of Paradox)" was written about Pang.

Pang also encouraged Lennon to reconnect with his family and his friends, which ultimately led to a reunion with Paul McCartney and a memorable jam session between the two Beatles. Pang also arranged for Julian Lennon to visit his father for the first time in almost three years. One of Pang's photographs of Julian Lennon graces the cover of Julian's latest album entitled "Jude."

Lennon also went into the studio with friend Harry Nilsson during this time and produced his album "Pussy Cats." It was during this time that Pang rented a house in Santa Monica and moved in with Lennon and fellow partiers Ringo Starr, Keith Moon (The Who) and Harry Nilsson. Several photos from this time also appear in the exhibition. Other highlights of the exhibition include the only photograph that exists of John Lennon signing the contract to dissolve the Beatles as well as the last known photograph of John Lennon and Paul McCartney together from March 29, 1974. Both photographs have never been available to the public until now.

Pang has also published three books on her times with Lennon including Loving John, John Lennon - The Lost Weekend and Instamatic Karma featuring photos from her private archives.

"The Lost Weekend - The Photography of May Pang" coincides with the upcoming digital release of the feature film documentary "The Lost Weekend : A Love Story" which will be released on October 13th. Watch the film's trailer here:

"The Lost Weekend - The Photography of May Pang" exhibition will provide fans a rare opportunity to see John Lennon in a new light, through the lens of someone who knew him intimately during one of the most creative periods of his life. Pang's photos will be on display and available to purchase for three days only. Check out the show and meet May Pang at Bitfactory Gallery, 851 Santa Fe Drive, Denver, CO, Friday, September 22 through Sunday, September 24, 2023.

WHO: May Pang, John Lennon's lover and companion during the infamous "Lost Weekend" which took place from late 1973 through 1975.

WHAT: A photographic exhibition and sale entitled "The Lost Weekend - The Photography of May Pang" featuring candid photos of John Lennon and friends coinciding with the upcoming digital release of the feature film documentary on May Pang and John Lennon's relationship "The Lost Weekend - A Love Story."

WHEN: Friday, September 22 (4:00pm - 8:00pm opening reception), Saturday, September 23 from 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm & Sunday, September 24 from 12:00pm - 4:00pm

WHERE: Bitfactory Gallery, 851 Santa Fe Drive, Denver, CO 80204 (303) 862-9367 Click Here




RELATED STORIES - Denver

1
Iliza Shlesinger Brings 2023 HARD FEELINGS Tour to Ball Arena in September Photo
Iliza Shlesinger Brings 2023 HARD FEELINGS Tour to Ball Arena in September

Award-winning comedian/actor/author and official Elder Millennial Iliza Shlesinger will perform her 2023 Hard Feelings world tour at Ball Arena on Saturday, September 30.  The tour, which features all new material, is a 'must see' show for any comedy fan.

2
Derrick Stroup Comes to Comedy Works Landmark Photo
Derrick Stroup Comes to Comedy Works Landmark

Alabama native and stand-up comedian Derrick Stroup is not your average slow talking Southerner. With the cadence of an angry auctioneer, he engages his audiences with his detailed stories, over the top energy and southern charm.

3
Cleo Parker Robinson and Black Norwegian Choreographer to Unite For Fall 2023 Concert Photo
Cleo Parker Robinson and Black Norwegian Choreographer to Unite For Fall 2023 Concert

Cleo Parker Robinson Dance (CPRD) will present a dance performance collaboration with the Oslo based Tabanka Dance Ensemble in her Fall 2023 Concert at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House on September 16 & 17.

4
Lewis Black Comes to the Lincoln Center Next Year Photo
Lewis Black Comes to the Lincoln Center Next Year

Comedy Works Entertainment and LC Live welcomes LEWIS BLACK LIVE as part of the 2023 Laugh Riot Comedy Series coming to The Lincoln Center in Fort Collins, CO on Sunday, February 4th at 7:00pm. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More Video Video: Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More
Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award Video
Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award
Watch Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald & More in RUSTIN Trailer Video
Watch Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald & More in RUSTIN Trailer
What's THE REFUGE PLAYS All About? The Cast Explains Video
What's THE REFUGE PLAYS All About? The Cast Explains
View all Videos

Denver SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Authentic Experience Show
Broadway Musicals (5/08-5/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# HRM Software Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/04-6/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Boost Performance Show
BroadwayWorld Show (8/05-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sundyne
Sundyne (1/01-12/31)VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Performance Now Theatre Company presents "Seussical"
Lakewood Cultural Center (9/08-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Tempest by William Shakespeare
The Carsen Theater (9/07-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Harmonies of History
Littleton United Methodist Church (11/12-11/12)PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ballet Ariel opens with “Aurora’s Wedding,” the third act of “Sleeping Beauty”
Mizel Arts and Culture Center (10/07-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Almost Heaven: Songs of John Denver
Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre (9/01-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Colorado Ballet Presents Ballet MasterWorks
Ellie Caulkins Opera House (4/12-4/21)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You