Mariachi Rock Revolution Comes to Northglenn's Parsons Theatre

Get ready for a night of electrifying sound and cultural fusion! The Parsons Theatre is thrilled to present Mariachi Rock Revolution (also known as Tequila Rock Revolution) on Saturday, May 10 at 7:30 p.m. This genre-bending performance, led by 2-time Grammy-nominated Austin Latino rocker and electric violinist Haydn Vitera, is a groundbreaking musical experience that fuses the soul of mariachi with the firepower of rock.

Described as “The Electrified Mariachi Experience,” Mariachi Rock Revolution is a Latin-infused, rock-fueled spectacle of sight and sound that pays tribute to the rich tradition of mariachi music while reimagining it through the raw energy of rock. Audiences can expect a dynamic setlist that includes everything from hard-hitting rock anthems to heartfelt unplugged classics during their special “Old School Mariachi” segment.

“Mariachi Rock Revolution is a bold, high-octane celebration of culture and sound, blending the passion of mariachi with the raw power of hard rock,” said Michael Stricker, Executive Producer for Northglenn Arts. “It's a genre-defying experience that's as vibrant as it is family-friendly—we're thrilled to bring this electrifying performance to our stage and invite audiences to discover the magic where tradition meets rock and roll.”

This high-energy performance offers something for everyone—from the abuela who grew up listening to Vicente Fernández, to the rock fan who lives for Led Zeppelin, to the mariachi purist who appreciates a nod to the roots.

