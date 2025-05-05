Local Playwright Will Premiere New Play GAY PLAY (NO HOMO) For 2025 Denver Fringe Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



gay play (NO HOMO), a bold, new satirical play from Denver playwright Drake Susuras will premiere this summer at the 2025 Denver Fringe Festival. This will be a TWO-NIGHT ONLY event at Rise Comedy on Thursday, June 5th at 9:30pm and Friday, June 6th at 5:00pm. Susuras continues to showcase his commitment to spotlight LGBTQ+ stories and artists within Denver's theatre community.

Susuras, known for his fearless storytelling, delivers an unflinching and comedic exploration of queer identity in the midst of a "Project 2025 America". This play dives into a world of kaleidoscopic reality-with each different scene being stained by various satirized perspectives: through the writer's own perspective, through a far-right fever dream, a trans/nonbinary nurse's lecture, an Ozempic-toting boy toy, and so many more that all come together to seemingly encapsulate the "gay experience". gay play (NO HOMO) is a story while also a personalized instruction manual on how current queens should conduct themselves.

Equal parts satire, performance art, and survival guide, this play provocatively unpacks the complexities of queerness under scrutiny, censorship, and erasure. At the heart of this piece, the playwright dares to ask, "How gay is too gay?" and "Who gets to be gay?" in an effort to show an audience how sinister and cruel the answers are as they manifest into the sobering reality of waiting to be seen at a health clinic.

Susuras will also take the stage as the lead character in the play, being joined by Cass Dunn as well, who recently just finished a successful run of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee with Phamaly Theatre.

Drake J. Susuras is a multidisciplinary theatre artist born and raised in Colorado with a BFA in Acting from the University of Evansville. Most recently, he appeared in Downstate with Curious Theatre and Sisters of Swing with Vintage Theatre and Ovation West Performing Arts. Drake's written work has been read, workshopped, and staged throughout Southern Indiana and Colorado including a recent staged reading at DCPA's Champa Arts Studio with Visionbox Studio. Drake is the recipient of the Jack Reynolds Outstanding Thespian Award and the Virginia Lowell Grabill Award for Playwriting. Drake has worked with Curious Theatre, 24 Hour Plays, Two Cent Lion, Vintage Theatre, Ovation West Performing Arts, and the New Harmony Project.

