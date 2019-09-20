Lakewood Cultural Center Presents The Cashore Marionettes: Life In Motion

Unmatched in artistry, grace and refinement of movement, the internationally acclaimed Cashore Marionettes redefine the art of puppetry. The moving and humorous performance that has astounded audiences throughout the world is coming to the Lakewood Cultural Center on Oct. 17. "Life in Motion" is a powerful, entertaining, surprising, theatrically satisfying, one-of-a-kind evening for adults and young adults.

In the performance "Life in Motion," Joseph Cashore presents his collection of marionette masterworks. Characters of depth, integrity and humanity are portrayed in a full evening unlike anything else in theater today. The performance is a series of scenes taken from everyday life and set to beautiful music by composers such as Beethoven, Vivaldi, Strauss and Copland. Through a combination of virtuoso manipulation, humor, pathos, classical music and poetic insight, the Cashore Marionettes take the audience on a journey that celebrates the richness of life.

Cashore has received numerous awards for his artistry including a Pew Fellowship for Performance Art, based upon his artistic accomplishment; a Henson Foundation Grant, an award intended to help promote puppetry to adult audiences; and a Citation of Excellence from the UNIMA-USA, the highest honor an American puppeteer can receive. The Cashore Marionettes are so well conceived and projected, the movement so convincing, the illusion so powerful, that the result is a compelling, unforgettable theatrical experience.

Tickets start at $22 and are available at 303-987-7845, Lakewood.org/LCCPresents or the Lakewood Cultural Center Box Office, 470 S. Allison Parkway (Wadsworth and West Alameda Avenue).

The Lakewood Cultural Center Presents 2019-2020 season is generously supported by the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD), a unique funding source serving hundreds of metro Denver arts, culture and scientific organizations; Colorado Creative Industries; and the National Endowment for the Arts.





Related Articles Shows View More Denver Stories

More Hot Stories For You