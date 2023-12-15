LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL, COME FROM AWAY & More Set for Theatre Aspen 2024 Summer Season

Theatre Aspen has revealed its summer 2024 season, including Steel Magnolias (June 17-29, 2024), seven-time Tony Award-nominated Legally Blonde the Musical (July 5-27, 2024), and Tony and Drama Desk Award winner Come from Away (August 2-24, 2024). For 41 years, Theatre Aspen has been a beloved cultural institution and a source of entertainment, education, and inspiration for the community, theatergoers, performers and students alike.

“As we begin our fifth decade, we knew this season had to be memorable and offer something special for our audiences,” said Producing Director Jed Bernstein. “With our three headlining shows for the 2024 summer season, we’re proud to bring the heartwarming Steel Magnolias, the energizing and fun Legally Blonde the Musical, and the inspiring Tony Award-winning musical Come from Away to new and treasured audience members.”

Additional information on the entire 2024 season will be announced in the coming weeks.

ABOUT THE PRODUCTIONS

Steel Magnolias

June 17-29, 2024

The action is set in Truvy’s beauty salon in Chinquapin, Louisiana, where all the ladies who are “anybody” come to have their hair done. Helped by her eager new assistant, Annelle (who is not sure whether or not she is still married), the outspoken, wise-cracking Truvy dispenses shampoos and free advice to the town’s rich curmudgeon, Ouiser, ("I’m not crazy, I’ve just been in a bad mood for forty years"); an eccentric millionaire, Miss Clairee, who has a raging sweet tooth; and the local social leader, M’Lynn, whose daughter, Shelby (the prettiest girl in town), is about to marry a “good ole boy.” Filled with hilarious repartee and not a few acerbic but humorously revealing verbal collisions, the play moves toward tragedy when, in the second act, the spunky Shelby (who is a diabetic) risks pregnancy and forfeits her life. The sudden realization of their mortality affects the others, but also draws on the underlying strength—and love—which give the play, and its characters, the special quality to make them truly touching, funny and marvelously amiable company in good times and bad.

Steel Magnolias is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing, LLC, servicing the Dramatists Play Service imprint. (www.dramatists.com)

Legally Blonde the Musical

July 5-27, 2024

A fabulously fun award-winning musical based on the adored movie, Legally Blonde The Musical, follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. Action-packed and exploding with memorable songs and dynamic dances - this musical is so much fun, it should be illegal!

Elle Woods appears to have it all. Her life is turned upside down when her boyfriend Warner dumps her so he can attend Harvard Law. Determined to get him back, Elle ingeniously charms her way into the prestigious law school. While there, she struggles with peers, professors and her ex. With the support of some new friends, though, Elle quickly realizes her potential and sets out to prove herself to the world.



This production of Legally Blonde the Musical was licensed by Music Theatre International.

Come from Away

August 2-24, 2024

Come from Away is based on the true story of the time when the isolated community of Gander, Newfoundland, played host to the world. What started as an average day in a small town turned into an international sleepover, when 38 planes, carrying thousands of people from around the globe, were diverted to Gander’s airstrip on September 11, 2001. Undaunted by culture clashes and language barriers, the people of Gander cheered the stranded travelers with music, an open bar and the recognition that we’re all part of a global family.

This production of Come from Away was licensed by Music Theatre International.

ABOUT THEATRE ASPEN

As Theatre Aspen enters its 41st season in 2024, it continues to rekindle a sense of discovery in audiences who live in and visit the Roaring Fork Valley by producing big theatre in a small space with intimate storytelling. Each season, Theatre Aspen promises to bring world-class theatre dramatically closer, with innovative and imaginative productions of both plays and musicals. These productions are complemented by an assortment of community events, including cabarets, educational programs and performances, collaborations with other Aspen arts organizations, and new works presentations. Theatre Aspen also boasts an impressive Apprentice Program, one of the largest in the country, devoted to training the next generation of theatrical artists and administrators. For more information on Theatre Aspen, visit TheatreAspen.org or call (970) 925-9313.