Kyle Kinane Announced at Boulder Theater, November 5

Comedy Works Entertainment welcomes Kyle Kinane to Boulder Theater in Boulder, CO on Friday, November 5th at 7:00pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 14th at 10am. Tickets are $29.50 plus applicable fees. Tickets may be purchased online at BoulderTheater.com or charged by phone at 303-786-7030.

Kyle Kinane is a comedian from Addison, Illinois. According to Wikipedia, he is a notable person from that town. Other notable residents of Addison have been the boxer Leon Spinks and a woman who wrote poetry about Beanie Babies.

Raised in such a cultural fondue pot as this, it was natural for Kyle to find his way from warehouse work into show business. As a comedian, he has been seen on Conan, The Tonight Show, Netflix's "The Standups," and three of his own hour-length specials on Comedy Central. As an actor, he's been in the Judd Apatow series "Love" and truTV's "Those Who Can't." He was also on "Drunk History," where he unfortunately wasn't acting. As a voice over actor, he was the former voice of Comedy Central for 8 years and currently plays Bullet on the Netflix series "Paradise PD." He is also cohost of the Boogie Monster podcast along with Dave Stone, and the streaming show "Hey Girl" with Matt Braunger. As a musician, he has done nothing, as he is not a musician.

Kyle's most recent standup work, "Trampoline In A Ditch," was recorded at Comedy on State in Madison, Wisconsin and was released on 800 LB Gorilla Records in 2020. The album was accompanied by an animated short, produced by Meister.