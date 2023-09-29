Justin Willman Comes to the Paramount Theatre in April

The performance is on Saturday, April 6th at 7pm.

By: Sep. 29, 2023





Outback Presents and Comedy Works Entertainment proudly welcome Justin Willman: Magic For Humans In Person Tour to Paramount Theatre in Denver on Saturday, April 6th at 7pm. Presale begins Thursday, September 28, 2023, at 10 a.m. local (code: MAGIC). Tickets go on sale Friday, September 29, 2023 10:00 a.m. local. Tickets available at ParamountDenver.com. 

About Justin Willman

Justin Willman wants to melt your brain while making you laugh. He's best known as the star and creator of the hit Netflix series Magic For Humans. But you may recognize him from one of his many television appearances (The Tonight Show, The Today Show, Ellen, Conan...). Or maybe you know his work as a host (Baking Impossible; Cupcake Wars; Win, Lose or Draw...). Or maybe he's the child magician you hired in suburban St. Louis in the ‘90s. If you don't know Justin, he's a magician and comedian who's mastered the art of turning cynics into believers (or at least getting them to laugh). His live show is simultaneously mind-blowing and hilarious, and will likely keep you up at night wondering how the heck any of it was possible.

Justin is also a proud father, a loving husband, and has zero experience as a licensed boat mechanic (that's a different Justin Willman).




