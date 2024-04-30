Jordan Jensen Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jordan Jensen started comedy in upstate NY before moving to Nashville TN, where she spent a year working for clubs and taking her comedy on the road in her pickup truck.

Most recently, she was featured on The Late Late Show with James Corden. Jordan was named the first female comic to win NY's Funniest Stand Up at the NY Comedy Festival in 2021. She now lives in Brooklyn and has since been featured on SiriusXM, as a "New Face" at the prestigious Just For Laughs comedy festival and is now a regular at the renowned Comedy Cellar. Her comedy consists of tales of her bizarre upbringing, highly unconventional family and filterless confessions of her time on this filthy planet.

Jordan's latest material just released online March 2024. Titled Death Chunk, the 19-minute clip hilariously covers her father's death (and his Viking-themed funeral) and dives into some of her interpretations/experiences around mental health and death in general. Featuring a ton of great interactions with the crowd as well, it's definitely a fun one despite the darker subject matter.

Comedy Works has announced that Jordan Jensen will perform at Comedy Works Larimer Square:

Thursday May 2 / 7:30 PM / $25.00

Friday May 3 / 7:30 & 9:45 PM / $30.00

Saturday May 4 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $30.00

