Jeff Jenson and Wonder's SPELLBOUND MAGIC Has Been Rescheduled in Lakewood

The performance has been rescheduled for Saturday, February 17 at 7:00 p.m.

By: Feb. 11, 2024

Jeff Jenson and Wonder's SPELLBOUND MAGIC Has Been Rescheduled in Lakewood

Jeff Jenson and resident magician Wonder present “Spellbound Magic” on Saturday, February 17 at 7:00 p.m. The performance, suitable for all ages, takes place at The Hub at 40 Arts West, 6501 W Colfax Ave, Lakewood, CO 80214. Tickets are $15 for adults; $10 for kids 12 and under, and available at the button below. More information by calling 303-378-1112.

A new type of magic show featuring a blend of magical styles thread together in an unexpected and exciting manner. With a mix of classic magic tricks and innovative new illusions alongside comedy and fun audience interaction, each vignette is designed to amaze and delight audiences of all ages. The show's unique combination of talent and spectacle ensures that every moment is filled with wonder and awe, leaving you spellbound from start to finish. 

Jeff Jenson is based in Denver Colorado but extends his magic far and wide, captivating audiences across the nation. With his distinctive style, he invites spectators on a journey into the world of magic. Effortlessly transitioning form close up miracles to awe-inspiring parlor and stage performances that leave a lasting impression. His performances are characterized by pure sleight of hand which allows him to connect with his audience on a personal level. Videos at www.jeffjensonmagic.com

Wonder is the creator of Wonders HUB stage at 40 West Arts and is the resident magician for the West area's arts district. Wonder's award-winning magic has been recognized by popular networks like MTV and CBS over a career spanning 4 decades. With an improve like style and outside the box personality, you'll find a connection with what you like about Magic. Based in Denver, Wonder has opened for national concerts at Red Rocks, starred in Denver Broncos halftime shows, had a long running show at historic Heritage Square and fan favorites Six Flags Elitch Gardens, the Denver Zoo, Botanic Gardens, and more. More information at www.chadwondermagic.com

Jeff Jenson & Wonder present

Spellbound Magic

Saturday, February 17

7:00 p.m.

$15 for adults; $10 for kids 12 and under

Suitable for all ages. 

The Hub at 40 Arts West, 6501 W Colfax Ave, Lakewood, CO 80214

More information by calling 303-378-1112




