Jeff Dye to Perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark November 6–8

The nationally touring comedian and television personality brings his latest stand-up tour to Colorado.

By: Nov. 03, 2025
Jeff Dye to Perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark November 6–8 Image
Comedy Works South at the Landmark will welcome Jeff Dye for a series of performances from Thursday, November 6, through Saturday, November 8, 2025.

Dye is a nationally touring comedian, actor, and host who recently completed filming over 100 episodes of FOX’s new game show Who the Bleep Is That?. He was also a guest on The Joe Rogan Experience and is currently filming his upcoming comedy special, The Last Cowboy in LA, at Nashville’s Electric Jane.

A familiar face on television, Dye starred in NBC’s Better Late Than Never and has appeared on I Can See Your Voice and The Masked Singer (FOX). His additional credits include The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Comedy Central Presents, Girl Code, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, and I Can Do That. His albums Dumb Is Gooder and Live from Madison both reached the top ten on the Billboard Comedy Charts and air regularly on SiriusXM.

Dye is also a recurring guest on The Greg Gutfeld Show, where his sharp comedic perspective has earned praise for its mix of humor and candor.




