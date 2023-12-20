Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards

Jeff Dye to Perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark

Catch Jeff hosting New Year's Eve on Dec 31, 2023!

By: Dec. 20, 2023

Jeff Dye will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark: Friday, December 29 / 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $25.00, Saturday, December 30 / 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $25.00, and Sunday, December 31 / 5:00 PM, 7:30 PM & 10:00 PM / $25.00 - $55.00.

Jeff Dye is a nationally touring comedian, actor, host, prankster and Bigfoot enthusiast. He stars in NBC's comedy adventure series Better Late Than Never. This project followed the travels of Henry Winkler, William Shatner, Terry Bradshaw, and George Foreman as Jeff presents them with the adventure of a lifetime. He's on episodes of I Can See Your Voice and The Masked Singer on Fox.

Dye has performed on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon (twice), finished 3rd on Last Comic Standing and has had his ownComedy Central Presents special. In previous years he has starred on numerous TV projects, including: Money from Strangers, Girl Code, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, as well as NBC's I Can Do That - a one-hour comedy variety series.

Jeff's latest album, titled Live from Madison, had been a top 10 album on the Billboard Comedy Charts and his new album Dumb is Gooder will be coming out this year!

  

Advance tickets available. Visit Click Here

Enjoy preferred seating when you dine at Lucy Restaurant.

For reservations visit LucyRestaurant.com/reservations


