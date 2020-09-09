JP Sears Comes Comedy Works South, September 24 - 26

Comedy Works has announced that JP Sears will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark.

JP Sears is a comedian, emotional healing coach, author, speaker, world traveler, and curious student of life. His work empowers people to live more meaningful lives. JP speaks and performs at numerous events, conferences, festivals, and retreats around the world.

He is very active on his YouTube channel Awaken With JP. He encourages healing and growth through his humorous, informative, and inspiring videos including his hit Ultra Spiritual comedy series. JP is also the author of How To Be Ultra Spiritual.

VIP Package

- Priority reserved seating in the 7th & 8th row (Unless you dine at Lucy Restaurant)

- One exclusive autographed merchandise Item

Advance tickets are available. Visit ComedyWorks.com. Enjoy preferred seating when you dine at Lucy Restaurant. For Lucy reservations, email question@comedyworks.com.

