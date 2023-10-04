Interactive, Bilingual Halloween Performance for Kids & Their Families Comes to Northglenn

The event is set for October 28, 2023.

By: Oct. 04, 2023

Interactive, Bilingual Halloween Performance for Kids & Their Families Comes to Northglenn

Latin GRAMMY winners and PBSKids podcasters are making their debut in the Denver-metro area, and they're here to make your Halloween extra special! Get ready for an unforgettable interactive concert for Pre-K to 5th graders at the Parsons Theatre with "¡No Tengo Miedo!" - a Halloween concert and party featuring 123 Andrés, the award-winning bilingual duo of Andrés and Christina.

123 Andrés is nationally renowned for their captivating educational content in both Spanish and English. Their music and videos are cherished in classrooms across the United States, enriching the learning experience for students of all ages. Now, 123 Andrés is bringing their interactive, high-energy show to Northglenn, and they invite you to come in your Halloween costume and join the fiesta.

This family-friendly celebration promises to bring entertainment, laughter, and dancing to your favorite 123 Andrés songs. Whether you're young or young at heart, you won't be able to resist the infectious rhythms that 123 Andrés has in store for you. Bring your friends, family, and neighbors for bilingual musical fun that will leave you saying, "¡No Tengo Miedo!" (I'm Not Scared!)

Español: 123 Andrés, compuesto de Andrés y Christina, son conocidos en todo el país por su contenido educativo en inglés y español. Sus canciones y videos se usan en escuelas en todo Estados Unidos. 123 Andrés traerá a Northglenn su espectáculo interactivo y lleno de energía, con ritmos que ponen a chicos y grandes a bailar.




Interactive, Bilingual Halloween Performance for Kids & Their Families Comes to Northg
Interactive, Bilingual Halloween Performance for Kids & Their Families Comes to Northglenn

Latin GRAMMY winners and PBSKids podcasters are making their debut in the Denver-metro area, and they're here to make your Halloween extra special!

