Insight Colab Theatre Presents SAY MY NAME Next Month

"Say My Name" tells the story of Seung-Min, a Korean immigrant, studying for civics practice/naturalization test. On her path to citizenship, she is haunted by ghosts of Asian women from history who plead with her to say their names, and help release their souls to become citizens as well.

Insight Colab Theatre presents "Say My Name". Originally scheduled for June 16 - 19, performances were canceled due to a surge in Covid-19 cases within the company. The rescheduled inaugural show will now perform January 20 and 21, 2023, at 7:30 PM and January 22, 2023, at 2:00 PM..

Tickets are $20 - $30 and available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2213456®id=62&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.insightcolab.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. For more information call 303-437-8917.

Newly rebranded, Insight Colab Theatre was previously known as Theatre Esprit Asia (TEA). TEA, founded in 2012, was the Southwest's first and only Asian American theatre company. Theatre Esprit Asia focused on bringing shows deeply rooted in Asian culture and the Asian American community.

Insight Colab Theatre, founded by pan Asian American artists, spotlights inclusive, innovative, and inspiring works to illuminate our shared human experience. The company plans to feature plays with non-traditional, diverse casting while creating acting workshops to train the next generation of minority actors along with a writers' series to explore identity, race and privilege.

"Say My Name" was developed at Local Theater Company's Local Lab (Artistic Director Pesha Rudnick) in Boulder, Colorado. It began as an idea in the Local Theatre' s Writing for Stage & Screen program and went on to receive a week-long workshop and public presentation.

In October 2020, during COVID, Insight Colab Theatre produced "Apart Together," a collaborative and devised piece on identity, love, and hope in 2020 Colorado. It was presented as a live streamed virtual experience.