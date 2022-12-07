Insight Colab Theatre Presents SAY MY NAME Next Month
The rescheduled inaugural show will now perform January 20 and 21, 2023, at 7:30 PM and January 22, 2023, at 2:00 PM.
"Say My Name" tells the story of Seung-Min, a Korean immigrant, studying for civics practice/naturalization test. On her path to citizenship, she is haunted by ghosts of Asian women from history who plead with her to say their names, and help release their souls to become citizens as well.
Insight Colab Theatre presents "Say My Name". Originally scheduled for June 16 - 19, performances were canceled due to a surge in Covid-19 cases within the company. The rescheduled inaugural show will now perform January 20 and 21, 2023, at 7:30 PM and January 22, 2023, at 2:00 PM..
Tickets are $20 - $30 and available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2213456®id=62&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.insightcolab.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. For more information call 303-437-8917.
Newly rebranded, Insight Colab Theatre was previously known as Theatre Esprit Asia (TEA). TEA, founded in 2012, was the Southwest's first and only Asian American theatre company. Theatre Esprit Asia focused on bringing shows deeply rooted in Asian culture and the Asian American community.
Insight Colab Theatre, founded by pan Asian American artists, spotlights inclusive, innovative, and inspiring works to illuminate our shared human experience. The company plans to feature plays with non-traditional, diverse casting while creating acting workshops to train the next generation of minority actors along with a writers' series to explore identity, race and privilege.
"Say My Name" was developed at Local Theater Company's Local Lab (Artistic Director Pesha Rudnick) in Boulder, Colorado. It began as an idea in the Local Theatre' s Writing for Stage & Screen program and went on to receive a week-long workshop and public presentation.
In October 2020, during COVID, Insight Colab Theatre produced "Apart Together," a collaborative and devised piece on identity, love, and hope in 2020 Colorado. It was presented as a live streamed virtual experience.
|Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards
|voting ends in
More Hot Stories For You
December 6, 2022
Newman Center & Comedy Works Entertainment present REDHANDED: THE EMPTYHANDED TOUR at The Newman Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Denver on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:30pm.
Sarah Silverman Kicks Off Tour At Comedy Works Larimer Square, January 20 & 21
December 6, 2022
Comedy Works has announced that Sarah Silverman will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square: Tickets on sale Friday December 9 at 10 AM
Pete Lee Announced At Comedy Works Landmark, December 7- 10
December 5, 2022
Comedy Works has announced that Pete Lee will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark.
Margaret Cho to Launch LIVE AND LIVID! Tour in 2023
December 5, 2022
Margaret Cho - the five-time Grammy and Emmy nominated comedian/actress has announced she will tour the country with her brand new Live and LIVID! tour. The Live and LIVID! tour will hit theaters across North America with tickets on-sale Friday, December 9.
Theatre Aspen Announces Holiday Cabaret At Hotel Jerome
November 30, 2022
Theatre Aspen announced today that Theatre Aspen is once again ushering in the holiday season with its celebrated cabaret series. As is traditional, the series will take place In the Grand Ballroom of the Hotel Jerome.