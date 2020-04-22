Hudson Gardens Cancels The 2020 Summer Concert Series

The Hudson Gardens & Event Center announced today that the 2020 Summer Concert Series has been canceled in its entirety. The organization issued the following statement: "Normally, this would be the time when we would announce the lineup for our upcoming summer concerts. However, as the circumstances arising from COVID-19 evolve, this is clearly the socially responsible and appropriate choice. The health of our patrons, artists, concert crew, and staff is paramount. We thank everyone who is continuing to do their part to mitigate this crisis. The difficult decisions we make today will result in a safer tomorrow."

The Summer Concert Series has been presented annually at Hudson Gardens since 1999. From humble beginnings, the series has grown to provide hundreds of world-class performances for over a million fans within an intimate, outdoor setting.

For more information about the Summer Concert Series and other events at Hudson Gardens, please visit www.hudsongardens.org.





